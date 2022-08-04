Yellowstone wolves
Buy Now

A black wolf from the Wapiti Lake Pack rambles in a field above Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 11.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states.

The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a petition calling on federal authorities to strip the states of Idaho and Montana of Pittman-Robertson funds due to state laws that eased wolf hunting and trapping regulations.

“The states of Idaho and Montana have enacted laws with the goal of drastically reducing their wolf populations using methods that are inhumane, unethical, and illegal in many other states,” the petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Department of the Interior says.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.