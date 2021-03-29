The windstorm that hit Bozeman on Sunday afternoon and throughout Monday hit peak wind speeds of 46 mph and caused a short power outage for several dozen Northwestern Energy customers.
Ray Greely, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said the windstorm is expected to blow over by Tuesday, and the weather should be warming up throughout the week.
“(Tuesday) we do start warming up, we’ll probably see highs anywhere between 35 and 40 and then as we head toward the middle of the week, it really starts warming up,” Greely said. “And as far as breeziness, we’re just looking at typical, probably daytime breeziness.”
At the end of every month, the NWS looks back at the data collected and certifies any records. While March’s wind speeds haven’t yet been certified, Greely said there’s a good chance that Sunday’s average wind speed of 19 mile per hour will be the windiest March day since March 5, 1974.
The winds came from a powerful Pacific system and brought cool air and even a little snow, Greely said. That kind of weather is “more typical of a more wintertime storm system,” though it’s not out of the ordinary for higher winds this time of year, too.
Dillon and Livingston both saw higher winds that the Bozeman area, with Livingston’s highest gust measured at 70 mph and Dillon’s at 71 mph, Greely said. And West Yellowstone’s winds were lower, with the highest gust clocking in at 36 mph.
Jo Dee Black, a spokesperson for Northwestern Energy, said about 59 Bozeman customers had power outages on Sunday afternoon between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. because of the wind.
The high winds caused higher numbers of outages in the Butte and Red Lodge areas. Crews found trees or tree limbs tangled in power lines in those areas, Black said in an email to the Chronicle.
The high wind speeds also caused problems on the Blackfeet Reservation, where it caused two grass fires to spread quickly, according to the Great Falls Tribune. The fires burned around 25,000 acres and one abandoned structure, with no reported injuries.
