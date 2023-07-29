Black bear sniffing dumpster
Buy Now

A black bear sniffs a dumpster in Yellowstone National Park.

 Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Wildlife managers are asking residents of Red Lodge to make sure they are properly storing food and other attractants, as habituated black bears have gotten in vehicles, garages and even a home in town.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent out a release on Thursday detailing the recent behavior of bears in town.

“In Red Lodge, there are currently a number of habituated and food-conditioned bears. A yearling black bear has gotten into two vehicles, entered a home and two garages, stolen a backpack and approached people,” the release said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.