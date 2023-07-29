Wildlife managers are asking residents of Red Lodge to make sure they are properly storing food and other attractants, as habituated black bears have gotten in vehicles, garages and even a home in town.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent out a release on Thursday detailing the recent behavior of bears in town.
“In Red Lodge, there are currently a number of habituated and food-conditioned bears. A yearling black bear has gotten into two vehicles, entered a home and two garages, stolen a backpack and approached people,” the release said.
“This is unnatural bear behavior and is the direct result of this bear finding human or pet food items and quickly becoming dependent upon them. FWP wildlife staff are working to trap and euthanize this bear, given its likely irreversible food-conditioned behavior is a threat to human safety in the community,” the release continued.
Daniel McHugh, a bear specialist for FWP, said in an interview Friday that the previous night, officials had captured and euthanized one yearling black bear that had been in multiple vehicles and homes.
As of Friday morning, McHugh and FWP staff were no longer trying to actively trap any bears, though there are still “several” bears in town right now that are habituated.
It’s crucial to address the root of the problem that’s causing these bears to be habituated and food-conditioned, which is improper food and attractant storage in town, McHugh said.
People should also remember to never approach or feed wildlife. The captured bear seemed to act like at one point it could have been hand fed, McHugh said.
Even with one bear captured, there are still other bears causing issues. The public needs to prioritize proper food storage to avoid another tragedy, said FWP spokesperson Chrissy Webb.
Though the problem bears in town are black bears, they are still dangerous to humans, and attractants can also draw grizzly bears that are in the area as well, Webb said.
Montanans should be aware that many different things attract bears, Webb said. The main attractants are garbage, compost piles, fruit trees, chicken coops, bird feeders, pet food, and livestock feed.
Bears are very intelligent and can remember where food came from, and will keep coming back to that site, Webb said.
When bears start to associate humans with food and become conditioned to developed areas, it ends badly for the bear, Webb said. Bears are euthanized to protect human safety, as once a bear starts exhibiting habituated behavior it can’t be reversed, she said.
McHugh added that it’s on residents to be responsible and manage attractants. Red Lodge is a mountain town and key wildlife corridor for black bears and grizzlies.
We can’t fault wildlife for getting into attractants that are right in their travel corridor, McHugh said.
People should store garbage in a bear-resistant container and, if possible, keep it inside until trash collection day. Never leave food out in the open, and be sure to close and lock doors and windows to buildings and vehicles.
For food sources that can’t be stored, like fruit trees, chicken coops and compost piles, electric fencing is an important prevention measure.
FWP is holding a free electric fencing workshop in Red Lodge on Saturday, Aug. 19. The public event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Roosevelt Center at 519 S. Broadway Ave. One participant will receive an electric fence starter kit set to be auctioned off.
When fruit trees start to ripen later this summer, they will become an even greater attractant for bears, Webb said. People with trees should pick fruit as soon as it ripens and bring it inside — don’t let it fall to the ground and rot, she said.
Webb added that details will soon be announced about a community volunteer program in Red Lodge to help people harvest their fruit trees and take leftover fruit to places and people in need.
Both officials also urged people to report any bear sightings and conflicts they see in town. There have been a string of events not reported to FWP until days later.
That’s a problem because bears have escalatory behavior, McHugh said. That means they’ll start by getting into something small like trash, and then increasingly get bolder and start entering things like vehicles.
But if habituated behavior is caught and corrected early on — using methods like hazing, electric fencing, and proper food storage — that makes a big difference, McHugh said.
People can report bold or unnatural bear behavior to FWP at 850-1131 or the Red Lodge Police Department at 446-1234.
