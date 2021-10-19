Wildlife managers remove grizzly traps after dumpster-raiding bears elude capture in the Paradise Valley By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The size of lip balm is compared to the size of a grizzly bear track in Paradise Valley. The young bear and its sibling have been raiding unsecured dumpsters in Park County, and wildlife managers are deciding whether or not to euthanize the pair. Courtesy of Brad Orsted Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Wildlife managers have removed traps that were set up to capture two sub-adult grizzly bears in Paradise Valley last week, officials said on Tuesday.Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff took down traps on Saturday because no reports of the grizzlies had surfaced since Thursday, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen."Because we had two nights that were unsuccessful, and the bears had not been seen, we pulled the traps on Saturday," he said. There have been no further sightings of the Paradise Valley grizzlies since Saturday, according to Jacobsen. Attempts to capture the young bears began on Tuesday night last week, after the grizzlies were seen raiding unsecured Park County dumpsters at the Chico Green Box site near Emigrant.Wildlife managers were not able to capture the bears, but it was evident the grizzlies had visited the site that night, Jacobsen said. Park County staff spent Wednesday emptying all the dumpsters at the Chico site, and FWP staff reset the traps that night. Grizzly bears raid a garbage in Park County in October, 2021 Courtesy of Brad Orsted No grizzlies were captured on Wednesday night, but reports surfaced that the bears had accessed garbage at residences about a mile away from the Chico site.Montana FWP staff moved the traps to the residential area on Thursday night. The bears have not been captured, nor seen, in the area since then, though the traps were left out for one more night on Friday into Saturday, according to Jacobsen. Depending on how well and quickly attractants are cleaned up, it is not uncommon for grizzly bears to keep moving, he said. When bears are moving through a densely-populated area, the chances are higher that they’ll continue to find rewards.“Here, things are spread out,” Jacobsen said of the area near Emigrant in Paradise Valley. “We’re still monitoring the area to see if (the bears) show up again, and we’ve continued to keep in touch with county officials.”If the bears are spotted causing more problems in the area before they hibernate, staff will likely set up the traps again, Jacobsen said.The time of year when grizzlies hibernate largely depends on food availability, he said.Grizzlies usually begin entering their dens in mid- to late November, though that can start as early as late October or as late as December. If food is accessible and plentiful, bears may enter hibernation later in the year.Park County staff spent last week closing off the Green Box site at night, and Park County Commissioner Steve Caldwell said plans are in the works to install an automatic gate around the site's dumpsters.If the two grizzlies are captured, FWP will consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the federal agency will decide whether the animals should be relocated or euthanized.Grizzly bears receive federal protections under the Endangered Species Act and are listed as "threatened." The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that there are just under 750 grizzlies left in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Tags Grizzly Bear Trap Morgan Jacobsen Wildlife Manager Fwp Montana Zoology Montana Fish Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 