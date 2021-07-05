Fire crews spent Monday trying to stomp out a wildfire that popped up in the mountains southeast of Gallatin Gateway.
The Forest Service said in a news release Monday afternoon that the Wheeler Mountain fire had burned about eight-tenths of an acre. No structures were threatened, but it did force the closure of the Wheeler Mountain trail.
Marna Daley, a Forest Service spokesperson, said officials hoped to corral the fire before the hot and dry weather that has ruled the summer returns.
"We're throwing a lot of resources at it and anticipate we'll make great progress (Monday) with the weather conditions," Daley said.
The fire was first reported Sunday evening around 7 p.m. It's on the side of Wheeler Mountain in the Big Bear Creek area. It's burning in steep terrain that's full of timber and brush.
Its cause is under investigation. The Gallatin Gateway Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the blaze was lightning-caused. Lightning did move through the area Sunday, but Daley said forest law enforcement officers are continuing to investigate in part because the fire's not far from a trail.
She said a definitive answer would come after the investigation is complete.
Twelve firefighters and two helicopters were working the blaze, and 14 more firefighters were on their way Monday afternoon. The helicopters were using Big Bear Lake as a water source. The Forest Service asked people to avoid the area.
Rain offered firefighters some help Monday, and Daley said they hoped to make as much progress as possible before the weather turns.
Temperatures are expected to rise back into the 90s this week, and winds are expected to pick back up. That shift on the heels of recent lightning storms could lead to the discovery of other fire starts this week, Daley said.
The Wheeler Mountain fire is one of nine fires that have started on the Forest Service's Bozeman Ranger District so far this year. Combined, those fires have burned just a little more than 3.5 acres.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.