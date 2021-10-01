Support Local Journalism


A wildfire that started in Cinnabar Basin north of Gardiner on Thursday afternoon spread to about 10 acres by Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials revised the acreage estimate after they were able to map the area later in the day, according to Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The Cottonwood fire is burning through timber, sagebrush and grass about 3 miles up Cinnabar Basin from the Yellowstone River and U.S. Highway 89. It’s about 1 mile southeast of Yankee Jim Lakes and Sphinx Mountain near Cottonwood Creek, the Forest Service wrote in a news release.

Firefighters spent Friday putting in hand lines, dousing hotspots and extinguishing smoldering logs, she said. Aircraft dropped 50 gallon bags of water on the blaze throughout the day.

There were about 40 people working the fire on Friday. Its cause was still under investigation.

No structures were threatened by the Cottonwood fire, though private property lies a little less than a mile away from the blaze.

Daley said firefighters were making such good progress that officials anticipated no area closures would be needed.

However, fire managers are planning to re-evaluate possible closures as the weekend progresses.

Meanwhile, the Shedhorn fire between West Yellowstone and Big Sky remained at about 75 acres on Friday, according to Daley.

It was about 20% contained by the afternoon. About 50 firefighters and one helicopter were working on it.

Shedhorn fire handline
Firefighters work to manage the Shedhorn fire burning south of Big Sky.

The Forest Service ordered an area closure around the fire, which is burning through timber and grass along Upper Tumbledown Creek in the Taylor Fork drainage. Portions of it are in the Taylor Hilgard Unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness.

That closure starts at the junction of Taylor Fork Road 134 and 135 and extends north to Deadhorse Creek. A small segment of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest along Shedhorn Creek lies within the closure area.

The closure area follows Shedhorn Mountain south. Forest Roads 134 and 135 are closed past their junction. Forest Roads 136, 144 and 3107 are also closed. Multiple trails, including Forest Service Trails 17, 237 and 8, are closed.

Crews working the Shedhorn fire continued to extinguish hotspots and flare ups around the fire perimeter.

Conditions around both the Shedhorn and Cottonwood fires were expected to get hotter and drier through the weekend and into next week. Highs near the Shedhorn fire were expected to reach around 70 to 75 degrees.

“Fire managers are continuing to develop contingency plans in the event that fire becomes active again,” Daley said.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

