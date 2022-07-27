Let the news come to you

A wildfire that ignited two weeks ago in the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest grew to about 560 acres by Wednesday. It was 10% contained.

The Clover fire is torching standing dead and downed timber near the middle fork of Warm Springs Creek, about 14 miles southwest of Cameron. It wasn’t threatening any structures on Wednesday, though the U.S. Forest Service has closed the area to the public.

Catherine McRae, a spokesperson for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said the Vigilante Cabin is not included in the closure, but renters should expect to see firefighters camped nearby. Vehicles can’t access the Clover Meadows Campground and Picnic Area.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

