A wildfire that ignited two weeks ago in the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest grew to about 560 acres by Wednesday. It was 10% contained.
The Clover fire is torching standing dead and downed timber near the middle fork of Warm Springs Creek, about 14 miles southwest of Cameron. It wasn’t threatening any structures on Wednesday, though the U.S. Forest Service has closed the area to the public.
Catherine McRae, a spokesperson for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said the Vigilante Cabin is not included in the closure, but renters should expect to see firefighters camped nearby. Vehicles can’t access the Clover Meadows Campground and Picnic Area.
Because the Clover fire is spreading through steep terrain, firefighters aren’t physically engaging the blaze at its edge, according to Stephani Rust, the public information officer for the responding Type 3 team.
Instead, they are seeking to contain the fire by removing shrubs, grasses and other lighter fuels along existing trails and roads. Crews hope to use the features as natural barriers in order to prevent the fire from progressing further. They are focusing their efforts on its northeast side.
Officials wrote in an update that they expect smoke will remain visible in the Ruby Valley and in parts of the Madison Valley, and temperatures were expected to climb into the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon.
Lightning sparked the Clover fire on July 13, and firefighting crews kept the blaze at bay for more than a week. It grew significantly over the weekend while temperatures were high and humidity was low.
The Clover fire was reported at 8 acres last Saturday, but by Monday, it had increased in size to about 250 acres. It spread to nearly 560 acres by Wednesday morning.
Part of the fire’s growth was due to warm and dry weather conditions, but Rust said that the types of fuels involved also contributed to the pattern.
Standing dead and downed timber is a heavy fuel that takes a long time to burn, but after a certain point, a fire that consumes it can grow exponentially, she said.
Working among dead and downed trees is dangerous for firefighters, which is why the team is responding to the Clover fire indirectly, according to Rust.
