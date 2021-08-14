Fire engine

A Forest Service fire engine sits parked at the Mount Ellis trailhead.

 Helena Dore/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A wildfire popped up near Mount Ellis on Saturday.

It's burning through grass and some trees on fairly steep terrain, said Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and a helicopter were working the blaze Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the national forest. The cause of the start was still being investigated at the time.

Ground crews were initially flown in to enable a quicker response, according to Daley. A homeowner who was hiking around the area first reported the blaze at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, she said.

The fire was estimated at about a quarter of an acre at about 3:30 p.m. The estimate was revised to about a tenth of an acre a little later in the day.

The post from the Forest Service said no structures were threatened at the time. No hikers were evacuated from the area, Daley said.

A separate Facebook post from the Fort Ellis Fire Department said the fire was on the south side of Mount Ellis. Coordinates from Daley confirmed that the fire was burning on the mountain's southeastern slope.

Daley said that while conditions are expected to remain dry and hot over Sunday, crews are making good progress toward knocking the fire down. She anticipated some firefighters would stay in the area through Saturday night to prepare.

No additional resources were ordered on Saturday.

"(Firefighters) will continue building and reinforcing line around the fire," she said. "They'll continue mopping up."

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.