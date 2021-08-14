Wildfire burns tenth of an acre on Mount Ellis, crews work toward stifling it By Chronicle Staff Helena Dore Author email Aug 14, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Forest Service fire engine sits parked at the Mount Ellis trailhead. Helena Dore/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A wildfire popped up near Mount Ellis on Saturday.It's burning through grass and some trees on fairly steep terrain, said Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and a helicopter were working the blaze Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the national forest. The cause of the start was still being investigated at the time. Ground crews were initially flown in to enable a quicker response, according to Daley. A homeowner who was hiking around the area first reported the blaze at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, she said.The fire was estimated at about a quarter of an acre at about 3:30 p.m. The estimate was revised to about a tenth of an acre a little later in the day. The post from the Forest Service said no structures were threatened at the time. No hikers were evacuated from the area, Daley said.A separate Facebook post from the Fort Ellis Fire Department said the fire was on the south side of Mount Ellis. Coordinates from Daley confirmed that the fire was burning on the mountain's southeastern slope.Daley said that while conditions are expected to remain dry and hot over Sunday, crews are making good progress toward knocking the fire down. She anticipated some firefighters would stay in the area through Saturday night to prepare.No additional resources were ordered on Saturday."(Firefighters) will continue building and reinforcing line around the fire," she said. "They'll continue mopping up." Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Post Facebook Mount Ellis Social Services Building Industry Firefighter Wildfire South Side Helicopter Forest Service Fort Ellis Fire Department Marna Daley Architecture Botany Tenth Acre Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Wildfire burns tenth of an acre on Mount Ellis, crews work toward stifling it 10 hrs ago News Runners compete in 36th annual Bridger Ridge Run 10 hrs ago County Gallatin County advances budget request for body cameras Aug 14, 2021 City Tying Gallatin Valley together: Streamline launches new bus routes Monday Aug 14, 2021 Yellowstone National Park Interior Secretary Deb Haaland praises infrastructure investments during Yellowstone National Park visit Aug 13, 2021 Health Gallatin County, flush with resources, is lacking in mental health care Aug 13, 2021 What to read next Environment Wildfire burns tenth of an acre on Mount Ellis, crews work toward stifling it News Runners compete in 36th annual Bridger Ridge Run County Gallatin County advances budget request for body cameras City Tying Gallatin Valley together: Streamline launches new bus routes Monday Yellowstone National Park Interior Secretary Deb Haaland praises infrastructure investments during Yellowstone National Park visit Health Gallatin County, flush with resources, is lacking in mental health care Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Demers, Gary Laurent Posted: 1 a.m. A badger, Music on Main and buckets of paint: Police Reports for Thursday, Aug. 12 Posted: Aug. 13, 2021 Complaint about concrete in East Gallatin River near Gianforte's property dismissed Posted: Aug. 12, 2021 Gutkoski, Joseph J. Posted: Aug. 12, 2021 New book takes on contrasting histories of Yellowstone's bighorn sheep and mountain goats Posted: Aug. 12, 2021