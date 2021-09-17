Whitefish kill reported on upper Yellowstone River in suspected PKD outbreak By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The sun sets slowly on Yellowstone River in the last days of summer 2017. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dozens of mountain whitefish died on the Yellowstone River around Labor Day weekend, Montana officials confirmed on Friday.Anglers initially reported seeing dead fish on the Yellowstone River over Labor Day weekend. Staff from FWP then floated the 8 mile stretch of river between Grey Owl and Mallard’s Rest fishing access sites, where they counted 57 dead whitefish.“Biologists will continue to monitor conditions on the Yellowstone River,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release. “No trout mortality was observed during monitoring efforts to date.” Some of the dead and dying fish were submitted for testing. Initial results suggested the fish died of a condition called proliferative kidney disease, which has reoccurred along the Yellowstone River since 2016.Scott Opitz, an FWP fisheries biologist based in Livingston, said PKD causes inflammation and damage to the kidneys. Freshwater sponges called bryozoans carry the parasite that causes the disease and can spread it to fish, he said.Fish aren’t able to contract PKD from other fish, he said. Research has indicated that if fish are exposed to the disease and survive it, they develop a level of immunity to it, though that immunity can’t be passed to offspring.“At this point, we haven’t seen any dead trout,” Opitz said. “Trout can become infected with the parasite, but on the Yellowstone there’s been minimal to no mortality.”The first and largest outbreak of PKD on the Yellowstone River was in 2016, when tens of thousands of mountain whitefish died, Opitz said. The disease has reappeared along stretches of the river every year since then. The outbreak this fall was smaller in scope than in past years, with few additional dead fish found upstream or downstream of the two fishing access sites, according to Opitz.The number of dead fish found this year was low to moderate compared to previous years, he said.The kill this fall is occurring three or four weeks later than usual. Based on initial genetic testing results, dead and dying fish are showing a very high-level presence of the parasite, which is unusual, Opitz said.“We’re keeping an eye on it,” he said. “It’s looking like we’re near the tail end of the mortality. There are some other fish samples we took, and we’re waiting for the results on those to see if there’s anything in addition to PKD.”FWP wrote that at this time no closures or restrictions related to the outbreak are expected on the Yellowstone River or its tributaries.The department encouraged anglers to help prevent fish from dying by landing them quickly, keeping them in the water as much as possible and removing hooks gently.Anglers should also wet their hands before handling fish and let fish recover before releasing them, FWP wrote. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 