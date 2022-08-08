Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

DAYTON — For nearly a week, a thick wall of smoke to the south of the Flathead Valley has provided an ominous backdrop to an otherwise beautiful stretch of weather in one of the most beautiful parts of the state. The Elmo Fire, which started not far from Flathead Lake on July 29, has burned more than 20,000 acres, but thus far hasn’t choked the nearby valleys with smoke as in past summers.

But the prominent plume that has erupted most afternoons this week is a stark reminder of the danger wildland fire poses to one of the fastest-growing areas in Montana. For years, many of the wildfires in this part of the state have occurred in more rural, unpopulated areas, and rarely destroyed homes. But that is changing. In 2017, the Caribou Fire near the tiny community of West Kootenai, not far from the Canadian border, destroyed 40 structures, including 10 homes. In 2018, a number of historic and privately owned cabins were taken out by the Howe Ridge Fire on the shores of Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park. And now fires have destroyed primary residences near the shores of Flathead Lake two summers in a row. The Elmo Fire started just two days short of the first anniversary of the start of the Boulder 2700 Fire, directly across Flathead Lake, that destroyed 14 homes in 2021.

As of Wednesday, the Elmo Fire had destroyed eight buildings, including four homes. About 150 homes have been evacuated in the area around Lake Mary Ronan and others are under a pre-evacuation warning near Dayton.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.