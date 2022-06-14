Montana's congressional delegation responds to the flooding in Montana

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale: “This morning, I spoke to Governor Gianforte and local officials in Stillwater, Park, and Carbon counties to get an update on the affects the Yellowstone River flooding is having on the communities in southwestern Montana. I wholeheartedly support Governor Gianforte’s decision to declare a statewide disaster, and I am grateful for his efforts to keep the flood damage to a minimum. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and do all that I can to ensure Montana receives the resources it needs in a timely manner.”

Republican Sen. Steve Daines: "I fully support Governor Gianforte’s statewide disaster declaration to help impacted communities get back on their feet as quickly as possible, and I stand ready to facilitate recovery efforts at the federal level."

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester: “I am closely monitoring the severe flooding happening in Montana, and I encourage every Montanan to stay safe by following local precautions and avoiding flooded areas. I’m in touch with local, state and federal officials to make sure that folks on the ground are getting the help they need as swiftly as possible, and I appreciate the work of our first responders in keeping folks safe.”