LIVINGSTON — The waters of the Yellowstone River may be receding in Livingston, but there is still work to do.
First responders, road crews, volunteers and neighbors have been hard at work taking stock of the damage from the flood waters since early Monday morning. A day after the dramatic and violent swell of waters from the Yellowstone River, Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster.
The declaration came from an executive order signed by Montana Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras. Lee Newspapers reported that Gianforte was out of the country.
Though what kind of emergency funding could come to aid places like Livingston and Gardiner are unclear, the executive order does authorize the governor to use money from the state’s general fund to “meet contingencies and needs arising from these conditions.”
First responders and elected officials held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Livingston to provide an overview of the flooding situation throughout Park County.
Park County Commissioner Steve Caldwell said that the county was ready for the long haul.
"We are looking to see what happens after, there is obviously an after in this community, it's resilient and resourceful," Caldwell said.
Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said that Tuesday was a “pretty big operational day.”
He said that the Ninth Street Island and much of the area south of the city, including most areas near the Yellowstone River, were affected by rising flood waters.
“The water is coming down, and it is showing us exactly what kind of damage we’re dealing with,” Bichler said.
No injuries or deaths have been reported, Bichler said. So far, 10 rescue operations, including two air rescues have been conducted.
When asked to describe any “dramatic” rescues, Bichler said than any operations in fast-moving water are dramatic — although rescuers did work in the dark to save dogs from the Stafford Animal Shelter.
“That river was pretty angry,” Bichler said. “Swift water rescues are extremely dangerous, especially when you’re talking about around structures.”
Deb Anczak, the CEO of Livingston HealthCare, said that eight patients were moved from the hospital to Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.
She said that no water had made it into the facility, but when the hospital is able to reopen is dependent on access. Veterans Bridge, which runs over the Yellowstone River and leads to the hospital, was closed Tuesday afternoon.
Greg Coleman, the Park County Emergency Management director, said that two shelters were open Monday night for people to use. An HRDC shelter opened in Livingston that night at the warming center and was still expected to be open Tuesday night, he said.
People who need access to the warming shelter can call 406-222-4131.
A new fund — the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund — has been created to support communities affected by severe flooding in Park and Madison counties, as well as other affected areas, according to a release from the Greater Gallatin United Way and the Park County Community Foundation. Online donations can be made at www.greatergallatinunitedway.org.
The other shelter was operated by the Montana Red Cross at the Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman. Five people who evacuated from the flood in Livingston stayed in the Red Cross Shelter housed in the Bozeman church Monday night.
Ernie Lytie, shelter manager, said the shelter was set up by 4 p.m. Monday. The first couple arrived just before 10 p.m., with the others arriving after midnight. They had all left by the morning, he said.
“We’ll be here however long it lasts,” he said.
Shelter organizers said they had a handful of people arriving asking to volunteer or donate resources.
JT Bennton showed up Tuesday morning, to offer help and aid. Bennton, who recently moved to the Gallatin Valley, said he was in Livingston Sunday and saw the river rising.
“I saw the shelter had come up and I wanted to see if there was anything they needed,” he said.
At the Ninth Street Island bridge Tuesday morning, near Sacagawea Park, onlookers gathered near the edge of the swollen Yellowstone River. To the left of the bridge, the entrance to the park was closed off.
Just after 3 p.m. Monday the city reported through its emergency text service that the levee at the park had sprung a leak in the horseshoe pits.
Lisa Lowy, the interim Livingston city manager, said that city work saved the levee in Sacagawea Park. By Tuesday not much water had made its way into the park, she added.
An evacuation of the island was completed Monday, according to a release from Park County. Some residents chose to stay despite the severe flooding. Two rescues were conducted Monday night and “several structures” had been lost.
A steady stream of vehicles crossed over the bridge Tuesday morning. The water had receded slightly, but still the roiling brown river touched the bottom of the central concrete support pillar.
Livingston Police Officer Daniel Lashinski was stationed in his patrol car at the mouth of the bridge. Lashinski was only letting residents cross the bridge to check on their homes or gather belongings.
Lashinski said that though the water had receded, some of the area on the edge of the river was still unsafe. So far, there had been no injuries, he said.
By midday the Park County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the road to Gardiner, U.S. Highway 89 South, was open to local traffic and services only.
A portion of that road leaving from Livingston had previously been under construction.
Cones and concrete barriers were set up along the roadway. The reflection of a pair of mint green utility boxes rippled in the slow-moving water. Two skid steer loaders had water halfway up their tracks.
A hastily constructed gravel berm was on the east side of the road. Behind a stretch of the earthen dam was the home of Dave Haug’s sister. Haug, outfitted with knee high rubber boots and a shovel, was checking in on his sister’s place.
Haug said that usually the Yellowstone River runs a half-mile from the neat row of trees to the right of his sister’s house.
By 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the murky water had surrounded the house and was lapping against the brown steps leading to the front door.
Fortunately, previous flooding had taught Haug’s sister a lesson. After the back-to-back floods of 1996 and 1997, Haug said that the house had been jacked up 4 feet.
“The inside was dry,” Haug said. “But I’m certainly amazed there wasn’t any water.”