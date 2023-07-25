Let the news come to you

As a heat wave brought temperatures as high as 102 degrees to parts of western Montana over the weekend, the state’s summer fire season kicked off with two lightning-caused wildfires that quickly gained steam.

Colt Fire

The Colt Fire started 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake on Monday, July 17, and by the afternoon of Friday, July 21 had grown to approximately 200 acres, as reported by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order on July 21 along Highway 83, between mile markers 27 and 31, after placing an evacuation warning for the area between Rainy Lake and Summit Lake.


