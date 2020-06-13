The town of West Yellowstone announced Saturday evening that the do-not-drink order for its water supply had been lifted after new samples showed the water was safe.
Water samples taken early Saturday morning did not show any signs of petroleum-based products, leading state officials to rescind the do-not-use order, according to a news release from the town of West Yellowstone.
The change means the water is now safe for human consumption without boiling or treatment, according to the release. Restaurants and food establishments will be allowed to resume normal operations.
The turnaround came at the end of a day in which the town took steps to get by without its water system. Town officials arranged for the delivery of bottled water, which was doled out to residents. A truck hauled in a tank of potable water. County health officials created new guidelines for restaurants to operate safely. One person was seen standing by the side of the road in the town with a sign urging people to not use the water.
The do-not-drink order came after someone damaged the Whiskey Springs collection area, the main source of water for West Yellowstone. The town’s release said the damage happened sometime between June 5 and June 9.
Water samples taken Tuesday showed unsafe levels of bacteria contamination. A DEQ spokeswoman told the Chronicle Friday that the water had coliform bacteria, which refers to a broad range of bacteria found in human feces and other warm-blooded animals. Its presence may indicate the presence of harmful, disease-causing organisms.
In response, DEQ issued a do-not-use order for the town’s water on Friday. The Gallatin City-County Health Department also ordered restaurants and food establishments closed until the water could be made safe.
The samples taken Saturday morning were done using an emergency test kit and the results were analyzed at a lab in Helena for the presence of petroleum-based products. The initial results showed no sign of harmful compounds, but DEQ is going to conduct more tests.
Because DEQ is still conducting more tests, the agency issued a “health advisory” for the town, according to the release. The advisory doesn’t mean the water is unsafe, but the release said people with specific health concerns should consult their doctors. It also said infants, pregnant women, elderly people and people with severely compromised immune systems could be at increased risk.
