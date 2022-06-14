Hotels and businesses in West Yellowstone saw an increase in tourists Monday and Tuesday, as Yellowstone National Park remained closed following massive flooding.
Hotels and campgrounds throughout the town reported they were booked up and inundated with evacuated tourists from the park looking for last minute accommodations, despite other guests deciding to cut stays short or leave early.
“We had an influx of visitors that have been displaced from Yellowstone,” said Katrine Wiese, president of the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce. “Our hotels were full last night because of the influx.”
In response to the increase in travelers, the town of West Yellowstone opened a handful of locations for emergency, temporary overnight camping on Monday night.
Mark Rogers of the Stage Coach Inn said he started the day with around 14 rooms empty but they quickly filled with people leaving the park searching for accommodations.
Wiese said the West Yellowstone visitor center saw over 2,000 pass through its doors on Monday, roughly double what it would normally see at this time.
By the time the park closed all entrances on Monday, Wiese said West Yellowstone was seeing three to four miles of cars backed up at the gates. Visitor center staff were walking up and down the lines, letting people know the gates were closed and they would be asked to turn around.
“A lot of people were disappointed but were also understanding,” Wiese said.
Wiese said her heart went out to people in areas more heavily impacted by the flooding in Gardiner and Red Lodge.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. Usually, this time of year we’re worried about forest fires. I never thought we would have to live with this type of crisis,” Wiese said, adding she has lived in West Yellowstone for over 12 years.
“It will obviously impact the tourism season depending on how long the park is closed,” Wiese said.
Jacob Roedel, owner of the Fox Den RV Campground, said he and employees were up until 2 a.m. on Monday helping to get people settled. With around 40 RV sites, the campground had a 40% cancellation rate with people located in Cody or Gardiner unable to make it for their reservations.
He said they immediately booked those sites with people displaced from the park.
Roedel opened the campground’s shower and other services for those campers who were utilizing the emergency overflow camping sites set up by the town.
Roedel said he began making a list of what people can do in the area outside of visiting the park.
“There are still plenty of things to do in the area outside of the park,” he said. “It helped ease minds.”
While West Yellowstone saw a surge in visitors Monday, Mayor Travis Watt said he expects a lull over the next few days as the majority of evacuees begin to move on.
“I don’t think there were (many) rooms available yesterday, restaurants were busy all day long and retail was pretty good,” Watt said. “Today has been quieter.”
Watt, who is also the general manager of Three Bear Lodge, said he’s had a lot of cancellations.
Watt said he anticipates the town will have a better idea of what’s happening in the park over the next few days and what it can expect for businesses.
“We’re very optimistic. We’ve always been resilient,” he said. “All of us are waiting for what’s going to happen.”
Arrick Swanson, owner of Arrick’s Fly Shop, said he’s had to cancel at least 20 trips this week due to the flooding and people unable to travel to the area. Swanson’s shop only offers guided fishing trips.
NorthWestern Energy has advised people not to recreate on the Madison River over the next few days as releases have increased out of Hebgen Dam, Swanson said.
“Once the river stabilizes, I think we’ll get back to business as normal by Thursday or Friday,” Swanson said.
Swanson, who moved to West Yellowstone in 1989, said he’s never seen anything like this.
He spent most of Monday on the phone and answering emails with people who were trying to figure out what was happening, rearranging trips or canceling because they couldn’t get to town.
“You hear these heartbreaking stories about people having saved money and it’s their trip to Yellowstone. And now it’s closed,” Swanson said.
He’s heard from a few guests who are making the best of it by keeping their travel plans to the area and visit Grand Teton National Park and recreate outside of Yellowstone.
His shop has also received calls from concerned people who have reservations at the end of the month or into July. Swanson said he was hopeful that conditions would have improved by then and his guests can keep their reservations.
“I see blue skies out there right now. Hopefully these rivers come down soon,” Swanson said.