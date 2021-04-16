An emergency closure was still in place as of 1 p.m. Friday near West Yellowstone after a man sustained severe injuries from a bear mauling on Thursday, according to state officials.
A West Yellowstone man was found injured as the result of an apparent mauling near the Baker’s Hole Campground, a campground west of Yellowstone Airport’s northeast tip, said Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Forest Service, West Yellowstone Police Department and Hebgen Basin Fire and EMS responded to a report of a grizzly bear attack in the area around the Baker's Hole Campground at approximately 3:42 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Teams found the injured person after close to an hour of off-trail searching. The individual sustained "significant scalp and facial injuries," officials wrote.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue volunteers responded to the incident on snowmobile and transported the person to a nearby ambulance in a rescue toboggan, according to the sheriff's office.
Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crews then took the man to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for further medical treatment.
The attack occurred close to the boundary of Yellowstone National Park. Investigators weren't able to speak with the victim because of the nature of his injuries, but they are fairly certain a grizzly bear mauled the man, Jacobsen said.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest enacted an emergency closure for public safety in response to the attack. The closure went into effect around 6 p.m. on Thursday and hadn’t been lifted as of 1 p.m. on Friday.
All National Forest System lands on the east side of Highway 191 from the boundary of West Yellowstone to Transfer Station Road #6794 are temporarily closed to human entry. Yellowstone National Park bounds the closure area on its east end.
The closures include the popular Boundary Trail and Baker's Hole Campground, which opens to the public on May 1 every year. A violation of the order is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines or up to six months in jail or both, according to the Forest Service.
The closure order will remain in effect until investigators deem the area safe to reopen to the public, federal officials wrote in a news release Thursday afternoon.
“As bears become more active this spring it is important to remember to carry bear spray and have it readily accessible, hike or travel during the daylight hours, travel in groups if possible, make lots of noise and stay alert for signs of bears in the area,” Custer Gallatin National Forest officials wrote. “Finally, never approach a bear.”
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office wrote, "Now is the time to remember to be conscientious in the backcountry as the bears are coming out of hibernation and looking for food sources."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.