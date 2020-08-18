The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Gallatin County and surrounding areas Tuesday because of expected dry thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Jane Fogleman, a weather service meteorologist, said those conditions combined with dry air, low humidity and dry vegetation is a recipe for easy fire starts. On top of erratic winds that come with thunderstorms, she said, the area is also expected to see gusty winds outside of that weather activity.
“In this case, with the thunderstorms, the wind could gust to 35 to 40 mph, and that certainly poses issues with not only fire starts, but fire spread and difficult containing,” Fogleman said.
The weather service issued the red flag warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Fogleman said there is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity levels will rise later into the week. She said that means there is a chance that rain may come with thunderstorms, especially later in the week.
Temperatures are expected to dip slightly on Friday. It’s expected to warm up a little this weekend, and Monday and Tuesday temperatures will dip slightly again. Fogleman said there is a chance of thunderstorms next week.
She said people should be cautious about anything that could start fires like campfires, farming equipment and trucks dragging chains. If someone does start a fire, Fogleman said, that person should call 911 immediately.
As of Tuesday morning, fire danger in Yellowstone National Park was rated as very high, according to Yellowstone’s website. However, there were no fire restrictions in the park.
Campfires are permitted within fire rings at campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. All campfires must be cold before leaving.
A lightning-caused fire has burned 7,442 acres 29 miles east of Salmon, Idaho, and south of Dillon, according to a Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Team update.
The Bear Creek Fire is burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and is 10% contained. The fire has forced the closure of Lemhi Pass Road from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass.
There was a fire weather watch in the area until Wednesday for lightning and gusty winds up to 30 mph.
At the site of the fire, the fire management team said, there is a 45% chance of rain on Wednesday.
Aircraft are picking up water from Clark Canyon Reservoir. The fire management team said people should expect “heavy fire traffic” using the roads near the fire. It also advised hunters to check Inciweb for closure information and maps.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.