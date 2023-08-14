Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Montana district court judge ruled in favor of youth plaintiffs on Monday in the landmark Held v. Montana case, which argued the state government was violating Montanans’ constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.

The decision invalidates two laws passed by the 2023 Montana legislature that gutted state authority to consider greenhouse gas emissions. Environmental lawyers have said the case provides hope and fuel for similar litigation challenging environmental policy around the country.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2020, came before those two laws passed this year. The suit challenged the constitutionality of Montana’s environmental policies in general and didn’t ask for monetary relief. The laws were looped into the suit this year given their relevance.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.