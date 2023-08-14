Claire Vlases, left, and Georgianna Fischer are two of the four plaintiffs from Bozeman in the Held v. Montana trial, a youth-lead challenge to the state government over pollution and greenhouse gas emissions that scientists have linked to a changing climate.
A Montana district court judge ruled in favor of youth plaintiffs on Monday in the landmark Held v. Montana case, which argued the state government was violating Montanans’ constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.
The decision invalidates two laws passed by the 2023 Montana legislature that gutted state authority to consider greenhouse gas emissions. Environmental lawyers have said the case provides hope and fuel for similar litigation challenging environmental policy around the country.
The lawsuit, originally filed in 2020, came before those two laws passed this year. The suit challenged the constitutionality of Montana’s environmental policies in general and didn’t ask for monetary relief. The laws were looped into the suit this year given their relevance.
Monday’s decision from Lewis and Clark County district court Judge Kathy Seeley follows the two-week trial in June, where 16 youth plaintiffs aged 5 to 22 argued Montana’s laws contributed to human-caused climate change and were unconstitutional. In the trial, the state government argued greenhouse gas emissions are global in nature so Montana’s individual laws can’t stop climate change.
Our Children’s Trust, a nonprofit law firm based in Oregon, litigated the plaintiff’s case. Montana is one of few U.S. states that codifies the citizen’s rights to a “clean and healthful environment” in its constitution, which helped fuel the lawsuit.
“Today, for the first time in U.S. history, a court ruled on the merits of a case that the government violated the constitutional rights of children through laws and actions that promote fossil fuels, ignore climate change, and disproportionately imperil young people,” Our Children’s trust executive director Julia Olson stated in a press release. “This is a huge win for Montana, for youth, for democracy, and for our climate. More rulings like this will certainly come.”
The decision overturns Senate Bill 557 and House Bill 971, which removed the consideration of greenhouse gas emissions impacts from the Montana Environmental Policy Act. Widespread scientific consensus has linked human-created greenhouse gas emissions to climate change.
John Meyer, who runs the Bozeman-based Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, said the decision was groundbreaking. This is the first case of its kind to succeed and will provide fuel for similar litigation around the country, Meyer said, describing the decision as a “watershed moment” that provides “so much hope.”
Meyer said the decision will also help advance existing litigation in Montana. In some instances, the state has thrown out lawsuits based on the lack of regulatory standards for certain kinds of pollution, like pharmaceutical pollution in rivers. But being able to argue those projects still violate the state constitution — even without certain regulatory standards in place — will be crucial for environmental cases, Meyer said.
“This will be another tool in the toolbox,” Meyer said. “It’s not a silver bullet, but will help move us in the right direction… the state of Montana can’t keep looking the other way when it comes to impacts from climate change.”
The decision also puts Montana in the position to be a leader for climate policy and constitutional rights, and set a blueprint for the rest of the country, Meyer said. He expects more lawsuits challenging impacts from greenhouse gas emissions to bubble up, and said he doubts an appeal from the state would be successful.
Emily Flower, a spokesperson for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudson, said that the state plans to appeal the decision to the Montana Supreme Court. They have 60 days to file an appeal.
“This ruling is absurd, but not surprising from a judge who let the plaintiffs’ attorneys put on a weeklong taxpayer-funded publicity stunt that was supposed to be a trial. Montanans can’t be blamed for changing the climate — even the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses agreed that our state has no impact on the global climate,” Flower wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
“Their same legal theory has been thrown out of federal court and courts in more than a dozen states. It should have been here as well, but they found an ideological judge who bent over backward to allow the case to move forward and earn herself a spot in their next documentary. The State will appeal,” Flower said.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality wrote in emails to the Chronicle they are reviewing the decision and evaluating next steps.
The plaintiffs, four of whom call Bozeman home, celebrated the victory on Monday.
“I’m incredibly grateful for all the hard work that everyone who’s worked on this case has put in; it’s really been a hard fought and well-earned victory,” said plaintiff Georgianna Fischer, 21, who is from Bozeman. “This ruling is just a huge relief and I hope it can be a source of hope and set a precedent across the globe.”
Shane Doyle, the father of plaintiffs Ruby, 15, and Lilian, 12, who also live in Bozeman, said the decision really feels like progress and a tipping point in terms of taking the impacts of climate change seriously.
It’s a moment to celebrate the victory and pave the road for future work to address climate change, Doyle said.
He added that he was expecting to win the case based on how the trial went, but still, the decision was a relief and a “big exhale.”