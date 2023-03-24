A water group is suing the Montana Department of Environmental Quality over their approval of a Big Sky subdivision, saying the development will worsen water quality in the already degraded Gallatin River.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper filed a complaint in Gallatin County District Court last Friday. The lawsuit claims the DEQ’s environmental assessment failed to account for the cumulative effects of nutrient pollution on the Gallatin River.
The Quarry Project subdivision, about 10 miles east of Big Sky Resort, is at the old gravel pit along U.S. Highway 191 that stands about 1,200 feet from the Gallatin River.
The subdivision will include 136 units of single-family condos, 130 units for multifamily condos, and 11 commercial mixed-use buildings, according to planning documents. It outlines 26.9 acres for residential development, 22.7 for commercial mixed-use development, and 109.5 acres for open space.
The assessment found the subdivision would have no significant impacts to the area’s water, soil and air quality.
According to the document, the subdivision’s proposed eight septic systems have additional nitrogen removal abilities that will discharge nutrients at a nonsignificant level.
Because that discharge level is deemed nonsignificant by DEQ, the septic systems are exempt from otherwise required pollution permitting.
But environmental groups point to the consequences of adding a new pollution source to the Gallatin before cleaning up the existing pollution.
“We know that when we have a sick river, it’s not only common sense, but the law requires us to hit pause and figure out a meaningful cleanup plan before we start adding more pollution to the mix,” said Upper Missouri Waterkeeper Director Guy Alsentzer.
“Just because it’s the best septic system doesn’t mean it’s not going to be the straw on the camel’s back that makes the Gallatin’s recurrent severe algal blooms get worse every year,” Alsentzer said.
Last June, the DEQ released a preliminary determination that the Gallatin River was impaired by algal blooms. That determination is expected to be finalized soon, after which the agency will be tasked with creating a clean-up plan.
Algal blooms are caused by excessive amounts of nutrient pollution from nitrates and phosphates going into the river, Alsentzer said. Human activities, like discharging wastewater and overusing synthetic fertilizer, put elevated levels of nutrients into the water supply, which eventually lead to prolific algae growth.
That’s a problem because algal blooms starve the surrounding water of oxygen — leading to widespread fish and bug die offs and habitat degradation.
By approving the Quarry Project, DEQ is ignoring its own impairment determination for the Gallatin, Alsentzer said.
It’s also ignoring a district court decision in 2022, which revoked a DEQ-authorized water discharge permit from another Big Sky development over pollution concerns, Alsentzer said.
DEQ has acknowledged the Quarry Project lawsuit but defended its environmental assessment.
“Generally, DEQ stands behind its decision-making processes,” said DEQ spokesperson Kevin Stone in an emailed statement. “We are currently reviewing the complaint and we do not typically comment on matters subject to active litigation.”
Requests for comment from the developer, Scott Altman with Big Sky Rock, LLC, were not returned before deadline.
Alsentzer said Waterkeeper is concerned about this case because it represents the restart of trying to build out Gallatin Canyon. The Quarry Project is the largest-scale development for the canyon proposed in the last 15 years, he said.
Approving more projects when the Gallatin River is already degraded is dangerous, and ultimately will destroy the aesthetic values and world-class fishing that people moved here for in the first place, he said.
“I think the question becomes, when are we going to take responsibility for how and where we develop?” Alsentzer said. “If not for the Gallatin River — then when?”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.