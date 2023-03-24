Gallatin River
The Gallatin River winds through the canyon near Storm Castle on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A water group is suing the Montana Department of Environmental Quality over their approval of a Big Sky subdivision, saying the development will worsen water quality in the already degraded Gallatin River.

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper filed a complaint in Gallatin County District Court last Friday. The lawsuit claims the DEQ’s environmental assessment failed to account for the cumulative effects of nutrient pollution on the Gallatin River.

The Quarry Project subdivision, about 10 miles east of Big Sky Resort, is at the old gravel pit along U.S. Highway 191 that stands about 1,200 feet from the Gallatin River.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

