An environmental group has filed a legal petition to limit stormwater pollution in Gallatin County in an effort to protect water quality amid rapid development.
The petition by Upper Missouri Waterkeeper seeks to designate Gallatin County as a “non-traditional Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System” or MS4 permittee.
If designated, the county would have to develop a stormwater pollution control program. Officials leading the program would pinpoint high-growth areas and revise legal code to address polluted runoff, according to Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.
In the petition to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the nonprofit wrote that stormwater discharges from hard surfaces around Gallatin County have violated or have the potential to violate the Clean Water Act.
“Any time it rains or snows, runoff from our roads, our commercial or industrial spaces, our construction sites, our subdivisions, washes pollutants into nearby rivers, streams and lakes,” said Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.
That runoff can wash dirt, oil, grease, toxic chemicals, heavy metals, road salts, fertilizers, pathogens or trash into waterways. In excessive quantities, the pollutants can kill fish, trigger algal blooms or contaminate water supplies, he said.
Missoula, Cascade and Yellowstone counties already operate under an MS4 designation, as does the city of Bozeman. Adopting a county-wide designation would “level the playing field in mitigating stormwater pollution,” Upper Missouri Waterkeeper wrote.
“The time has never been more appropriate for Gallatin County to take control of how it grows,” Alsentzer said. “Growth is happening at such a prolific, unprecedented rate that we’re all playing catch up. Now is the time for us to recognize we need to be ahead of the curve.”
Making Gallatin County an MS4 permittee would likely kickstart the process for the county to hire a full-time employee responsible for designing a stormwater control program, Alsentzer said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said plans for adapting to a county-wide MS4 designation are already in the works, and officials are prepared to comply with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
County officials are having high-level conversations with other counties and the city of Bozeman to “get the wheels turning on a collaboration,” Brown said. No decisions have been made, but the staff are looking at all options on the table.
Brown could not confirm what a county-wide stormwater control program might look like, but he said there are measures in place to limit stormwater pollution throughout the county.
When officials review subdivision applications, they look to see whether applicants have infrastructure plans to minimize water quality impacts, he said.
“The MS4 permit expands and formalizes what our obligations are,” Brown said. “We certainly recognize as a county that as we urbanize and develop, we need to make sure we’re growing in a way that protects water quality.”
Alsentzer said Gallatin County should be proactive about addressing the impacts of landscape changes on waterways. This includes better managing the amount of polluted runoff that makes its way into stormwater drains.
According to Alsentzer, the county could address stormwater pollution by pulling infrastructure improvement funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Waterways are the lifeblood of our communities,” he said. “We need to act now to use all the different tools in our tool belt so we can rise to the occasion of protecting the golden goose of Montana — clean, healthy waterways.”
