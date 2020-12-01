Bridger Bowl Ski Area has announced it plans to open the mountain later than planned because of a lack of snow.
The ski area was scheduled to open Friday, but consistently high temperatures and minimal snowfall means there’s a lack of solid coverage, according to Bridger Bowl staff.
Snow machines have improved coverage on the lower parts of the mountain, but snow is still sparse in other areas, said Erin O’Connor, a spokesperson for Bridger Bowl.
Despite early season snowfall this October, this year’s November brought drier-than-average conditions to the Gallatin River basin, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The snow water equivalent in the Gallatin River basin hovered at around 80% of average in late November and on Dec. 1.
At this point in the season last year, conditions were slightly wetter than average. Bridger Bowl opened in early December that year. In 2018, conditions were significantly wetter than average. Bridger Bowl opened in mid-November that year.
The National Weather Service anticipated conditions around Bozeman would remain sunny and warm through Saturday. Temperatures were expected to gradually warm, rising into the mid-40s by Saturday.
Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted southwestern Montana would see average temperatures and slightly wetter than average precipitation this winter, according to its winter outlook.
Once Bridger Bowl opens, staff are planning to adopt new restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. People with day tickets and season passes must reserve their ski days ahead of time. Reservations open three days in advance.
O’Connor said the number of guests allowed to ski at the mountain per day could start out at as few as 1,500 people. Last year, the average number of guests per day averaged at just under 2,500 people, with fewer than 1,800 people on most days, staff wrote.
To reduce the number of guests, the ski area capped its season pass sales at 10,000 in October — a slightly lower number of passes sold than last year, according to O’Connor.
Staff plan to allocate at least 80% of reservations on a given day to season pass holders and 20% to day ticket holders and local groups. Reservation availability may increase as the season progresses.
