Bridger Bowl is still waiting on more snow before it will be able to open for the season.
This year’s unseasonably warm weather and lack of snow except for a short cold spell in October has made it so the ski area won’t be able to open until more snow is on the ground, said Erin O’Connor, Bridger’s marketing and communications director.
“When we get some snow, then we can make a decision, but we can’t really make a decision (until then),” O’Connor said. “Once we do open and we’re able to open, we really want to be able to stay open. We don’t want to have to close down because it gets too warm again and all the snow melts.”
O’Connor said snow production has been ongoing at the ski area, including a stretch of over two weeks of 24/7 snow production on the lower part of the mountain. But manufactured snow will still melt in warm weather and can’t be relied on to cover the entire mountain.
The amount of snow the mountain needs to have to open depends in part on the water content of the snow. A higher water content will provide a stronger base for the snow that will accrue throughout the season, while snow with a low water content can be kicked around by wind and provide less of a good base.
Snow and cold weather are both in the forecast for this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday has a 30% chance of snow, mostly in the morning, with a high of around 30 degrees. Sunday night has a 30% chance of snow, with higher winds and lower temperatures.
In the interim, Bridger is getting ready to open with new COVID-19 protocols and its RFID system, a new addition this year. All season passes, lift tickets, lessons and rental information will be on a new Bridger Bowl RFID card, which costs $5 but can be reloaded at no cost.
Lift operators are getting the lifts ready to carry passengers up the mountain, staff are hanging COVID-19 mask and social distancing signage, and mountain operators are grooming the existing snow.
“It’s just preparation like it always is,” O’Connor said.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.