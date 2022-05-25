Visitation to state parks in southwest Montana is down from last year, a quarterly report from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shows.
There were 21,755 visitors counted at state parks in Region 3 in 2022, through May 6. That’s an 11.3% drop from the same period last year, according to the quarterly report, which was released earlier this month.
Out of six state parks that were open in Region 3, which encompasses southwest Montana, Missouri Headwaters State Park hosted the most visitors this year. It’s followed by Lewis and Clark Caverns and Madison Buffalo Jump state parks.
Officials from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in the report that temperatures this winter have been relatively temperate, but some brief cold spells occurred, and that might have contributed to the overall decline in visitation.
“Mild weather tends to attract people outdoors and thus can have a positive impact on visitation growth. On the other hand, for parks that provide opportunities for ice fishing or other winter sports, mild weather and visitation can be indirectly correlated,” the report says.
Hope Stockwell, administrator of the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said in a news release that the department is grateful for the cooler temperatures and moisture and the benefit it has had on habitat and resources.
“While that may have contributed to a decrease in visitation this quarter, our numbers remain high compared to historic levels. We appreciate our users continuing to recreate responsibly and practicing ‘Leave No Trace’ principles during their visits,” she said.
At a State Parks and Recreation Board meeting on May 13, Stockwell said it’s hard to know exactly what factors drive people to state parks, but holistically, the department is looking at ways to improve counts for fishing access sites, river recreation and wildlife management areas.
Visitation to state parks in the first quarter of 2022 didn’t just drop in southwest Montana. It declined across the state.
An estimated 358,230 visitors were counted at Montana state parks by May 6 this year. That’s an 8.6% decline from levels in the first quarter of 2021, but a 9.3% increase from levels in the first quarter of 2020 and a 62% increase from the same time period in 2019.
Giant Springs State Park outside of Great Falls was the most-visited state park in Montana so far this year, with nearly 80,000 visitors counted by May 6. It’s followed by Spring Meadow Lake, Flathead Lake, Cooney Reservoir, Lake Elmo, Milltown and Makoshika.
Close to 60% of all visitation to state parks this year occurred in two regions — northwest Montana’s Region 1 and north-central Montana’s Region 4, according to the report.
In total, about 3.4 million visitors were counted at sites within Montana’s state park system in 2021. The numbers fell just 1.3% below the record 3.43 million visitors counted in 2020, according to an annual report from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
After a record year in 2020, Montana’s state parks system was on track for another record year in 2021, but smoke and drought conditions slowed the pace of that growth, Stockwell said at a State Park and Recreation Board meeting on May 3.
Even with the mid-summer dip, visitation levels in 2021 increased 28% from levels recorded in 2019, she said. Overall visitation to Montana state parks has grown 71% since 2010, though part of that has to do with improved counting methods.
Stockwell said at the meeting that there are lots of interesting trends going on, and officials within the parks division of FWP are keeping an eye on them while they plan for future amenities at sites throughout the state parks system.
“We aren’t manufacturing recreation. We are providing the infrastructure for recreation, so we need to make sure the infrastructure is strong,” she said. “As we look for budget requests, we’re looking at the visitation numbers to help us guide those thoughts.”