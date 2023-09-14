Let the news come to you

Montana-based researchers published a highly-anticipated study about wildlife crossings this fall, furthering efforts to reconnect animal habitat while preventing costly wildlife-vehicle collisions on busy roads.

The “West-Wide Study to Identify Important Highway Locations for Wildlife Crossings” was compiled by the Bozeman-based Center for Large Landscape Conservation (CLLC), Montana State University’s Western Transportation Institute, and David Theobald with Conservation Planning Technologies.

The 152-page study analyzed road segments from 11 western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming — to find the best locations for wildlife crossings.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

