The U.S. Forest Service plans to send a damage assessment package to the federal government this week with an early estimate of $20 million worth of damage.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest will submit a preliminary damage assessment package to the Federal Highway Administration as part of its Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Highways program, according to a release.
The release stated that only a portion of the estimated $20 million in damages would be submitted in the damage assessment package.
Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, spokesperson for the Forest Service, said that $5.7 million from the estimated total was sent to the FHWA Tuesday.
The estimated damages submitted to the federal agency would cover damages to the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s transportation system, private lands, the hydropower facility in West Rosebud and other areas.
The federal program does not cover recreational sites, facilities and most trails, Leuschen-Lonergan.
Helicopters completed reconnaissance flights over the area on Monday, and ground crews will continue to assess roads, trails and recreation facilities. More damage is expected to be found, according to the release.
The Beartooth, Gardiner and Yellowstone ranger districts are open, but certain sites, roads and other areas are still closed because of damage.
The Beartooth Ranger District has the most closures, with some areas expected to be closed for the rest of the season.
Road and area closures in that district include: An area closure on Forest Service land south of Red Lodge for the Main Fork and Lake Fork of Rock Creek, West Fork Stillwater Road, West Fork Rock Creek Road at Basin Campground and East Rosebud Road.
The East Rosebud Road will be closed for the season, and that closure includes the Sand Dunes Picnic site, the Jimmy Joe and East Rosebud campgrounds.
When state Highway 419 is reopened in Stillwater County, the Forest Service section of Stillwater Road will remain closed.
The Sheridan, Rattin, M-K and Limberpine campgrounds are closed for the season. Greenough and Parkside campgrounds are closed, but could reopen later in the season.
The district could open to Pine Grove Campground, but is dependent on an evaluation of West Rosebud Road.
The Rimrock Bridge was washed out, which would cause a hike on the Beaten Path from East Rosebud to be significantly lengthened. The Forest Service advised not to do the hike until August.
Road closures in the Yellowstone Ranger District include: Main Mill and West Mill Creek on National Forest System roads only and Main Boulder Road.
The Chippy Park, Four Mile, Hicks Park and Snowbank campgrounds are all closed. The Snowbank Campground will be closed all season because a bridge was washed out. Six Mile above Gold Prize is also closed.
There are a pair of Gardiner Ranger District motorized-use closures at the Yankee Jim fishing access sites and the Joe Brown Trailhead. Bear Creek Bridge over Darroch Creek is also closed.
Several backcountry bridges have also been washed out.