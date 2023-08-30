TOP: More than 150 new solar panels were installed on the roof of Hyalite Elementary School in 2019. ABOVE: LaVonne Stucky’s wool mill in Belgrade, pictured on Aug. 30, is powered with a solar array supported by the USDA Rural Energy for America Program.
LaVonne Stucky’s wool mill in Belgrade is almost completely powered by the sun.
Two solar arrays sit atop the wool mill’s roof. One heats the water that Stucky uses to clean and process wool, and the other harnesses power to run electricity and the handful of machines inside the shop.
The system generates some 45,024 kilowatt hours annually — enough energy to power four homes, according to project documents. The solar arrays are supplemented with propane, especially in winter months when there’s less sunshine to harness.
Since the installation in 2018, the wool mill has reduced its emissions and saved close to $7,000 in power bills, Stucky said.
The $68,750 solar array was made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program. Stucky applied for a grant and cost-shared part of the project.
USDA officials were at Stucky’s wool mill on Tuesday to show off the project’s success and announce additional funding for the program’s renewable energy and energy efficiency work in Montana.
This year, the USDA program is awarding just over $1.3 million in grants and loans to 35 agricultural producers and rural small businesses in Montana.
Nine of the awardees are in Gallatin County.
The amount of money set aside for renewable energy projects in rural America is historic, said Kathleen Williams, Montana’s rural development director for the USDA. This cycle funded 1,300 projects nationwide.
The Inflation Reduction Act increased the caps for the grants, and also funded the program at five times the level it had been in the past, Williams said.
The investment is a key part of the Biden administration’s priorities to address climate change, she said.
“These projects are part of one of the largest investments in history to foster a wider use of renewable energy. They benefit Montana’s agricultural producers and rural small businesses by lowering their energy costs, and all of us as we address climate change,” Williams said. “Rural small businesses and agricultural producers are the backbone of Montana’s economy, and USDA is working hard to keep operating costs low so they can sustain and thrive.”
The Gallatin County grants will all fund solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. Awardees include the Bozeman Montessori School, Alpacas of Montana, Black Dog Farm, Black Petal Farm, and Sharbert Enterprises’ Montana Gift Corral.
The county’s recipients hail from Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston. Williams said Bozeman is still considered rural until the USDA switches to using new census data in October.
Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester emphasized the importance of Inflation Reduction Act funding for Montana in a statement to the Chronicle.
"As we work to strengthen our all of the above energy portfolio, investments like this from my Inflation Reduction Act will help ensure that folks in every corner of the state have reliable access to affordable energy," Tester said Tuesday. "These investments will create good paying Montana jobs and ensure we can keep the lights on for generations to come."
While most of the projects this cycle are solar arrays, the program also funds wind and geothermal energy projects, alongside upgrades to energy infrastructure to make it more efficient.
For example, past recipients in Montana have upgraded freezers and HVAC systems and insulated buildings so they lose less heat.
“Any business that’s in an older, inefficient building or using older equipment that could be modernized and save energy is a great candidate for this program,” Williams said.
The program is not for residential buildings, she added.
The program can sometimes be competitive, but all the eligible applicants who applied in Montana this cycle received funding, Williams said. There tends to be a ripple effect for interest once one program takes off.
“As we get projects like this into small communities and people see their neighbors saving on energy costs, especially in a very competitive market like farming and ranching, then hopefully we’ll spread the good word and others will want to try a similar project,” Williams said.
