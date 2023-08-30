Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LaVonne Stucky’s wool mill in Belgrade is almost completely powered by the sun.

Two solar arrays sit atop the wool mill’s roof. One heats the water that Stucky uses to clean and process wool, and the other harnesses power to run electricity and the handful of machines inside the shop.

The system generates some 45,024 kilowatt hours annually — enough energy to power four homes, according to project documents. The solar arrays are supplemented with propane, especially in winter months when there’s less sunshine to harness.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.