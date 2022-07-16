The Upper Shields River Loop will be closed this Monday through Friday so fisheries managers can work on a Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation project in the upper Shields River watershed, officials announced on Wednesday.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in collaboration with the Custer Gallatin National Forest, plans to introduce a chemical called rotenone into several tributaries in the watershed next week, the department wrote in a news release.
Rotenone is a commonly-used piscicide that’s derived from a South American plant. It only affects gill-breathing organisms, and it quickly breaks down in aquatic environments. In this case, it will be used to remove non-native brook trout.
“Brook trout invaded the upper Shields River watershed in recent decades and have become a primary threat to headwater populations of Yellowstone cutthroat trout,” said Carol Endicott, FWP’s Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation biologist in Livingston, in a news release.
“The project area is a stronghold for a core conservation population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout at high elevation and the northernmost extent of their range,” she said.
Rotenone will be used in Clear Creek, Scofield Creek, Turkey Creek and an unnamed tributary near Lodgepole Creek. The Upper Shields River Loop, just past the Sunlight Trailhead Junction for Forest Service Road No. 844, will be closed to the public while the work goes on.
All associated spur roads, recreation sites and amenities, including Crandall Creek Cabin, Shields River dispersed camping sites and the Turkey Creek Trailhead, will also be closed.
Crews plan to collect Yellowstone cutthroat trout from the tributaries prior to the work, and they’ll return the native fish to the streams once the project wraps up. They’ll set up “detoxification stations” to make sure other gill-breathing organisms aren’t being impacted by the rotenone.
Earlier this month, Endicott said that since the national forest around the upper Shields River watershed burned in the American Fork fire last year, the project is moving forward this summer as a pilot study. Officials want to know how rotenone behaves with the altered conditions.
According to the environmental assessment for the project, Yellowstone cutthroat trout have disappeared from 67% of the habitat the native species historically occupied in Montana.
“Habitat degradation, barriers to movement, dewatering, and historical overfishing have played roles in the decline,” but now, the greatest threats to the species are “nonnative trout and shrinking of habitat that remains cold enough in a warming climate,” the document says.
Yellowstone cutthroat trout survive better than brook trout in colder waterways, but the non-native fish species spawns during the fall, while the native fish species spawns during the spring and early summer.
During drought years, spring runoff sometimes doesn’t scramble brook trout eggs, and the fish can hatch and survive in colder, harsher waters. When that happens, cutthroat trout are emerging from the gravel when brook trout are growing into their juvenile stage.
The timing means that at specific points of the year, brook trout can have the upper hand over Yellowstone cutthroat trout. If the non-native species gets established, they can push the native fish out of their habitat while they are small.