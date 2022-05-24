The agency is conducting a 90-day review of protocols, decision support tools and practices ahead of any operations this fall, he wrote.
In 99.84% of cases, prescribed fires go as planned, but in rare circumstances, conditions change, and they can become wildfires. Improvements identified in the review will be in place before prescribed burning resumes, according to Moore.
Back in April, a prescribed fire in New Mexico got out of control after winds picked up unexpectedly. The Hermits Peak Fire east of Santa Fe has since spread to 311,148 acres and has burned hundreds of structures. It is 41% contained.
Fire crews were looking for opportunities to burn slash piles along the Leverich drainage and Moser Jump-Off Road in the Gallatin Mountains and along Fairy Creek in the Bridger Range.
They also wanted to burn piles along Denny Creek Road and around the Hebgen Flats Area, in the Hebgen Lake Ranger District.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest was also evaluating plans for prescribed burning around the Porcupine Forest Service Cabin by Big Sky and above the Langohr Campground near Hyalite. That type of prescribed burning is designed to mimic a lower-intensity wildfire.
Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the national forest, said prescribed burning will likely resume in the fall, depending on conditions and the availability of resources. Prescribed burning is initiated when staff are confident they can do it effectively and safely, she said.
“Wildfires are increasingly extreme because of climate change, drought and dry fuels across many parts of the country,” Moore wrote in the order. “Prescribed burn operations are essential tools managers need to protect communities and first responders, improve forest conditions and reduce the threat of extreme fires.”
