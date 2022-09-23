Two grizzly bears were killed in southwest Montana this week after displaying habituated behavior and threatening a group of hunters.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized a grizzly bear on Wednesday that was getting into mischief near the Gardiner Basin, the agency said in a press release Friday.
Bear specialists captured an adult female grizzly on private land near the Gardiner Basin on Tuesday. After consulting with the U.S. Fish Wildlife Service, the agency euthanized the bear Wednesday.
Prior to the bear's capture it had broken into a fenced compound, went around homes with no attractants or natural food, killed chickens that were secured in electric fences, and the bear was undeterred from hazing.
Hazing efforts included rubber bullets, paintballs and noise-making devices. The bear had been captured and relocated twice in prior years due to similar behavior, according to FWP.
The female grizzly had a small cub, which was captured on Wednesday. The cub will be taken to a zoo. The release didn’t specify where.
A male grizzly was also killed this week after a group of hunters shot it in self-defense on private land west of Emigrant, FWP said.
Montana’s archery hunting season, which runs from September to mid-October, overlaps with bears actively seeking food before they go into winter hibernation.
The hunters were not injured in the incident, and FWP and USFWS are investigating the bear's death. FWP also investigated a conflict reported by hunters on Sept. 14, where one hunter reportedly shot at a grizzly bear that charged the group near Rock Creek in the Tom Miner Basin.
The area was temporarily closed, and was later reopened after no signs of an injured bear or bear tracks were found.
In the last several weeks, FWP game wardens and bear specialists have also responded to conflicts with black bears in residential areas of Bozeman, Belgrade, Big Sky, Helena and Butte.
Best practices with heightened bear activity include securing trash, pet food, bird feeders or other attractants in a secure building or container.
On hikes, or while hunting, go in groups and make casual noise. Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately. Look out for signs or warnings of bears in the area, and be cautious around creeks and areas with limited visibility.
A bear sighting, either on a hike, hunting or even in town, doesn't necessarily warrant a report or a 911 call.
To report a bear that isn't responding to hazing, keeps returning to the same area or seems to be habituated, call TipMont at 1-800-TIP-MONT or the local FWP office at 406-577-799-00 to report bear.
