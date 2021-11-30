Support Local Journalism


Two elk carcasses were dumped near Gallatin Gateway over the weekend, and state authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to turn it over.

Carcasses from a cow and bull elk were found dumped on state land on the south side of Axtell Anceny Road, about 4 miles west of Gallatin Gateway, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The bull elk’s antlers were cut off, and the animal’s hindquarters and tenderloins were still attached to the carcass, the department wrote in a news release.

Based on reports from hunters and ranchers in the area around Gateway, the elk were likely dumped around 7 a.m. on Sunday, officials wrote in a news release.

Montana law prohibits hunters from wasting any parts of a game animal that are suitable for food. Suitable parts include tenderloins, backstraps and all four quarters of an animal.

State law also prohibits any dumping of carcasses, as doing so could spread chronic wasting disease. The 100% fatal prion disease has been known to cause deer, elk and moose populations to decline, though there is no reported case of it spreading to humans. To prevent the deadly disease from reaching new areas of the state, hunters must leave all of a game animal’s parts at the kill site or bag and discard them in a landfill.

The state’s general deer and elk rifle season ended on Sunday.

Game wardens from FWP are urging people with information about the Gallatin Gateway incident to call Fish, Wildlife and Parks violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may receive up to $1,000 in cash reward and may stay anonymous.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

