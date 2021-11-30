Two elk dumped near Gallatin Gateway over the weekend By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Nov 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two elk carcasses were dumped near Gallatin Gateway over the weekend, and state authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to turn it over.Carcasses from a cow and bull elk were found dumped on state land on the south side of Axtell Anceny Road, about 4 miles west of Gallatin Gateway, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.The bull elk’s antlers were cut off, and the animal’s hindquarters and tenderloins were still attached to the carcass, the department wrote in a news release.Based on reports from hunters and ranchers in the area around Gateway, the elk were likely dumped around 7 a.m. on Sunday, officials wrote in a news release. Montana law prohibits hunters from wasting any parts of a game animal that are suitable for food. Suitable parts include tenderloins, backstraps and all four quarters of an animal.State law also prohibits any dumping of carcasses, as doing so could spread chronic wasting disease. The 100% fatal prion disease has been known to cause deer, elk and moose populations to decline, though there is no reported case of it spreading to humans. To prevent the deadly disease from reaching new areas of the state, hunters must leave all of a game animal’s parts at the kill site or bag and discard them in a landfill.The state’s general deer and elk rifle season ended on Sunday.Game wardens from FWP are urging people with information about the Gallatin Gateway incident to call Fish, Wildlife and Parks violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may receive up to $1,000 in cash reward and may stay anonymous. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elk Authorities Zoology Carcass Gallatin Gateway Deer Hunter Bull Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight 2 hrs ago Business New coffee shop opens in Bozeman 3 hrs ago County Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act 3 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University Alumni Foundation exploring divestment from fossil fuels 3 hrs ago News Foo Fighters to headline 2022 Big Sky music festival 12 hrs ago City Holiday ‘spiders’ to shut down Bozeman's Main Street briefly Tuesday morning Nov 29, 2021 What to read next Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Business New coffee shop opens in Bozeman County Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act Montana State University Montana State University Alumni Foundation exploring divestment from fossil fuels News Foo Fighters to headline 2022 Big Sky music festival City Holiday ‘spiders’ to shut down Bozeman's Main Street briefly Tuesday morning Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Posted: 6:10 p.m. Burglar alarms, a horse and dog poop sabotage: Police Reports for Monday, Nov. 29 Posted: 5 p.m. DeWitt, Floyd Tennison Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 Pet of the Week, Sunday, November 28, 2021 Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 Guest column: Yellowstone National Park and the case for wonder Posted: Nov. 27, 2021 Latest Local New coffee shop opens in Bozeman 3 hrs ago Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act 3 hrs ago Two elk dumped near Gallatin Gateway over the weekend 3 hrs ago Montana State University Alumni Foundation exploring divestment from fossil fuels 3 hrs ago