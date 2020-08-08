Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is poisoning fish from the North Fork of Spanish Creek starting Monday as part of an ongoing project to restore westslope cutthroat trout to the Gallatin River drainage.
The agency will be using rotenone, a natural substance toxic to fish, to kill Yellowstone cutthroat trout, rainbow trout and brook trout in the upper North Fork of Spanish Creek and in Chiquita and Big Brother lakes.
Morgan Jacobsen, an FWP spokesman, said over the years, non-native fish species have been artificially transplanted to the area.
The rotenone treatments will target fish above a barrier about two miles upstream from Spanish Creek Road. The South Fork of Spanish Creek will not be affected by the treatments.
Rotenone normally doesn’t pose a significant threat to human health, but FWP is requesting that people avoid consuming water above the barrier during treatments. The treatments could last until Aug. 21, according to a news release.
After the rotenone treatments, FWP plans to introduce westslope cutthroat trout on around 17 miles of stream, more than doubling the length of stream in the Gallatin River drainage the species inhabits.
Westslope cutthroat trout have been reduced to around 5% of their historic range on the eastern side of the continental divide, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Hybridization with non-native trout and habitat loss and degradation have contributed to declining populations.
A draft management plan for the Custer Gallatin National Forest that will likely go into effect next year designates westslope cutthroat trout as a “species of conservation concern” in the Custer Gallatin region. According to the plan, the species now occupies 9% of its historic range in the forest.
The species designation will help guide management of westslope cutthroat trout habitat in the area of the plan. Under the plan, a series of watersheds would form a Conservation Watershed Network, where the Forest Service would prioritize the conservation of pure westslope and Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations.
In the Madison, Henrys Lake and Gallatin mountains, the North Fork of Spanish Creek, Bozeman Creek, the upper and lower Taylor Fork and lower Hyalite Creek would all be a part of this network.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.