Six-year-old Wyatt Woodring caught a 16-inch bass on Saturday morning, setting a new record at the Gallatin County Regional Park fishing derby.
The catch put Woodring in the running for a $100 gift card — the first place prize for longest fish of the day. First, second and third place prizes for the top three longest fish were $100, $75 and $50 Visa gift cards.
After Gallatin County officials measured Wyatt’s fish, he returned to a lawn chair by Kendeda Pond, which was recently stocked with large rainbow trout. Chad Woodring, Wyatt’s father, watched his son’s line for signs of bites.
Wyatt said fishing at Kendeda pond was a great way to have fun. He and his dad will definitely come back again, he said.
A few more 16 inch fish had been pulled from the water by 11 a.m., meaning the prize for biggest fish could come down to a coin toss, said Nick Borzak, Gallatin County chief operations officer.
Turnout at the first trout derby held at Gallatin County Regional Park was great, though it was lower than the county had anticipated, Borzak said. Growing up, a trout derby was something he always looked forward to.
With help from the county, Borzak decided to bring the tradition back this year. He and others spent months organizing Saturday’s derby in honor of father’s day, which falls on Sunday, June 20.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stocked Kendeda Pond with 16 inch rainbow trout on Monday. They stocked it with another 1,000 trout on Friday, Borzak said.
Dozens of families gathered around the shores of Kendeda Pond, carrying boxes and paper bags filled with hooks, worms, bobbers and sinkers. Children could be heard shouting “I caught a fish!” from various corners of the pond throughout the morning.
Seven-year-old Quintin Chilton went fishing with his grandfather and mother on Saturday. He netted “a very feisty” 13 inch rainbow trout, which felt good, he said.
Chilton has been fishing since he was three or four. His favorite part about it is catching, holding and taking fish home to eat, he said.
Nine-year-old Rayna Rowley caught an 8 inch bass while she fished near her father Steve Rowley on Saturday. Steve said he’s been trying to get his daughters interested in fishing lately, and he thought the derby would be a fun opportunity.
Rayna agreed that Saturday’s derby was lots of fun. She said she wants to fish again at next year’s derby.
Borzak said he’s confident the county will organize another trout fishing derby in 2022, considering the success this year.
Early on Saturday morning, Borzak met a woman who said her husband was more excited for this year’s derby than their kids. The husband woke up at 4:30 a.m. to get ready for it.
“It must have brought back memories,” Borzak said.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.