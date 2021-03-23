Trails projects in West Yellowstone and Three Forks have won grants from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy to fund trail-building efforts and fill in critical trail gaps.
The Yellowstone Historic Center in West Yellowstone and the Headwaters Trail System in Three Forks each received $10,000 grants from the Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund. The grant program provides money for developing and maintaining trail gaps along the Great American Rail-Trail — a 3,700 mile trail set to connect 12 states from Washington D.C. to Washington State.
The grant awarded to the Yellowstone Historic Center will help fund constructing the Yellowstone Shortline Trail — a 9-mile multi-use pathway following an abandoned Union Pacific Railroad bed. Once complete, the trail will connect the Montana-Idaho border at Reas Pass to the west boundary of Yellowstone National Park in West Yellowstone.
A group of West Yellowstone locals, the Forest Service and the historic center began organizing efforts in June to fund and build the biking and hiking trail.
Kaitlin Johnson, executive director of the Yellowstone Historic Center, said project leaders plan to use the grant money to construct a portion of the trail on Forest Service land.
Construction on the approximately 8-mile section is planned to begin this spring, she said.
Organizers were recently awarded $10,000 in grant money from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy to connect an 0.8 mile stretch of the The Headwaters Trail in Three Forks.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
“The Yellowstone Shortline Trail is honored to have been recognized by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, the nation’s largest trails organization dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors,” project leaders wrote in a news release.
Organizers of the Headwaters Trail System in Three Forks plan to use the $10,000 in grant money to develop a 0.8 mile section of the trail. The 12-mile paved trail network follows the Milwaukee Railroad corridor through Three Forks to Missouri Headwaters State Park.
Gene Townsend, director of the Headwaters Trail System, said the money will aid efforts to connect a small, incomplete section of trail in town. It will likely go toward purchasing asphalt to pave the trail.
Townsend said he's applying for additional grants, including an American Association of Retired Persons Community Challenge grant and a “Two for the Trails” grant through the Athletic Brewing Company, a Connecticut-based brewery that sells non-alcoholic beer.
“I was really very surprised to get the Doppelt Fund grant,” Townsend said. “I didn’t feel optimistic when I put in for it.”
When the Headwaters Trail System is complete, Townsend said he hopes students will use it to get to school. Signage, benches, bike racks and other amenities are still needed, he said.
Doppelt Fund grants are in honor of Jeffrey L. Doppelt, a rail-trail philanthropist who was a member of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy for more than 25 years. Doppelt invested more than $800,000 in rail-trails around the country. He died in January after contracting the coronavirus, according to the conservancy.
“As we mourn our good friend Jeff Doppelt, we see his legacy and vision live on with the progress we are making on the Great American and on completing trail projects large and small that have significant impact on the nation,” said Ryan Chao, president of RTC, in a news release.
“The RTC Trail Grants Program offers support to projects that are often not funded otherwise and are left out of traditional funding streams,” Chao said. “These grants often fill critical gaps—both in trail development and funding—delivering returns on investment that bring lasting benefit to communities.”
