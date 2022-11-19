 Skip to main content
Trading acres: Forest Service considers land swap on the east side of the Crazy Mountains

Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
The Crazy Mountains are shrouded in clouds and snow on Nov. 16, 2022.

Archaeological surveys reflect what the Apsaalooké Crow have known all along — that Native people have and continue to climb high up into the Crazy Mountains to fast and to pray.

High atop the peaks and ridges that criss-cross the island range, Native people continue to find and use old fasting beds, which have maintained their integrity for centuries, said Shane Doyle, a Crow scholar and educator who lives in Bozeman.


The ceremonial sites stay intact because of where they are. If they were lower down on mountainsides, they would wash away during the annual spring or summer melt. In the jagged peaks of the Crazies, the snowpack is particularly intense, as is the flooding.

Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
Big Timber Creek drainage is obscured by clouds and snow on the east side of the Crazy Mountains on Nov. 16, 2022. The Forest Service is proposing a series of land swaps in the Crazy Mountains. Part of the swap would include the Yellowstone Club funding a new 22-mile trail to connect this drainage with the Sweet Grass Creek drainage.
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
Rein Lane peels off of Porcupine Butte Road on Nov. 16, 2022, on the east side of the Crazy Mountains. Rein Lane is a private road and the only way to access Sweet Grass Trail (No. 122) and East Trunk Trail (No. 136).
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
A man tapes a map that was falling down at a public meeting hosted by the Forest Service to discuss their proposed East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange on Nov. 15, 2022, at The Commons.
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
People attend a public meeting hosted by the Forest Service to discuss their proposed East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange on Nov. 15, 2022, at The Commons.
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
A large crowd gathers to hear Mary Erickson, the U.S. Forest Service national forest supervisor, explain the proposed East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange during a public meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, at The Commons.
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
Sweet Grass Creek runs under Porcupine Butte Road on Nov. 16, 2022, on the east side of the Crazy Mountains. The Forest Service is proposing a series of land swaps in the Crazy Mountains. Part of the swap would include the Yellowstone Club funding a new 22-mile trail to connect the Big Timber Creek and Sweet Grass Creek drainages.
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
Forest Service map handouts outline their proposed East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange on Nov. 15, 2022, at The Commons.
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
A bullet-hole ridden Forest Service sign gives directions to Half Moon Campground on the east side of the Crazy Mountains on Nov. 16, 2022.
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
Cattle graze along Big Timber Canyon Road on the east side of the Crazy Mountains, Nov. 16, 2022.
Crazy Mountains, East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange
A covey of Hungarian partridge scurry under a barbed wire fence in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains on Nov. 16, 2022.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

