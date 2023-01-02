Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Ice fishing is a lot more fun when you’re catching fish.

That’s why Rich Roberts of Three Forks tends to spend winter afternoons out on smaller lakes, like Glen Lake on the north side of Bozeman. At bigger lakes, you’ll usually only catch a few fish in a day, he said.

Warmer temperatures and a lack of wind drew Roberts and several others to Glen Lake on New Year’s Eve. Groups of anglers lounged on buckets and camp chairs alongside sleds and augers. They pulled perch, trout, bass and bluegill out of the water every now and again.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.