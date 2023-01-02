Ice fishing is a lot more fun when you’re catching fish.
That’s why Rich Roberts of Three Forks tends to spend winter afternoons out on smaller lakes, like Glen Lake on the north side of Bozeman. At bigger lakes, you’ll usually only catch a few fish in a day, he said.
Warmer temperatures and a lack of wind drew Roberts and several others to Glen Lake on New Year’s Eve. Groups of anglers lounged on buckets and camp chairs alongside sleds and augers. They pulled perch, trout, bass and bluegill out of the water every now and again.
When Roberts realized that something was tugging on his line, he stood up, grabbed the rod and quickly reeled in a perch. He set it down next to the other fish he’d lined up nearby. He planned to cook them during a future meal.
“I like to go fishing, but most of the time I don’t have time for it or the weather isn’t good. On a day like today, it’s nice,” he said. “I don’t have my tent. I don’t need a heater. I’m not wearing gloves, and my fingers aren’t cold. And I’m catching fish.”
Several feet away from Roberts in the middle of the lake, Austin Barnhardt and his 11-year-old son Brayden were also catching fish. Ice fishing is one of their favorite weekend activities in the winter, and Glen Lake is just one of the places they like to go to.
Austin said that in his opinion, ice fishing is the best kind of fishing because you never know what you’ll see until you reel something in through the ice. Brayden has been doing it since he was 2 years old.
To Brayden, ice fishing is always fun because he can hit lots of spots around a lake. He can only reach so many of them from the shore in the summer.
“It’s just a good weekend activity. It’s hard to beat a nice day after the frigid ones we’ve been having,” Austin said.
Like any kind of fishing, there’s an art to ice fishing successfully, and Dan Baide of Bozeman has lots of little tips and tricks. He focuses on lowering his hook to the right depth, developing a good presentation and using the right bait and sinkers.
Baide is an avid angler in general, but he likes to go ice fishing because it’s easy and it allows him to sit on a padded chair. On Saturday, he reeled in lots of fish, from trout to perch to bluegills. He planned to bring an assortment of them home for a fish fry.
“(Ice fishing) is very, very simple. I’m not casting all day long. And I’m not snagging up,” he said. “The only snagging I get is if the fish bounces the line and I have to untangle it.”
When it comes to ice fishing, Baide said it’s important to bring good, insulated boots with tread, all the right tools and to ensure the ice is safe. On Saturday, he checked and found that there was a good, solid 8 inches of ice over Glen Lake.
“People think ‘ah, it’s all good all over, but it’s not,’” he said. “Some parts are solid. Some parts are not. Sometimes it’s really really thin. Out here, it’s just about as solid as you can get.”
