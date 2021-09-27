Three Yellowstone National Park wolves killed in Montana By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Sep 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A wolf stands over a den of pups in Yellowstone National Park. Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three wolves from Yellowstone National Park’s most viewed pack were killed in Montana during the first week of the hunting season, according to the park.The news comes at the start of the first hunting season with relaxed wolf hunting regulations in Montana. The changes lifted quotas for the wolf management units adjacent to the park’s northern border and allowing baiting on private property.Yellowstone conducted multiple flights to determine that three of the Junction Butte Pack’s 27 animals, two female pups and one female yearling, were killed. Reports from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirm three wolves were killed in the area where the pack was traveling in mid-September.Montana’s wolf hunting season started for archery on Sept. 4 and for general hunting on Sept. 15.FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon said the three wolves were killed in one harvest on Sept. 17 in the Buffalo Fork Creek area in Park County.Yellowstone wolves in the northern range spend about 5% of their time outside the park boundaries, typically in late fall, according to the park.The release states that the lifting of restrictions in wolf management units near the park have made the wolf population in Yellowstone’s northern range “extremely vulnerable.”Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release that wolves are part of a balanced ecosystem in the park and indicated they are advocating for the quotas to be reinstated. “We will continue to work with the state of Montana to make the case for reinstating quotas that would protect the core wolf population in Yellowstone as well as Montana’s direct economic interests derived from the hundreds of millions spent by park visitors each year,” Sholly said.Amaroq Weiss, a senior wolf advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, slammed the state’s wolf regulations in a statement Monday.“The puppies and yearling wolf were raised inside a national park where people are not a threat,” Weiss said. “To mercilessly gun them down when they step beyond Yellowstone’s borders is cruel beyond any measure. We’ll continue to fight to stop this senseless killing.”The state previously limited the number of wolves that could be taken from the two management units near the park’s northern boundary.Laws enacted this year removed those quotas, and now Montana has a statewide threshold, which is 450 wolves. Lemon said that statewide number is divided up into thresholds for each of the seven wildlife management regions.Once a region’s threshold is hit, the Fish and Wildlife Commission will convene to review regulations and decide if changes need to be made, Lemon said.The wolves were part of the Junction Butte Pack, which transcends Yellowstone’s northern range and “is the most viewed wolf pack in the world,” according to the park.The pack formed in 2012 and dens near the Northeast Entrance Road and the road to Slough Creek Campground, according to the release, which provides ample viewing opportunities for visitors. The pack had eight pups in 2021. 