A grizzly walks along Highway 89 in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 13, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Three young Montana grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, this fall — adding grizzlies to the growing list of mammals who have succumbed to the unprecedented outbreak.

The cases were the first instance of HPAI found in grizzlies, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced in a release Tuesday.

The bears were near Augusta, Dupuyer, and Kalispell, respectively.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

