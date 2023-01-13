Mill Creek bridge
The bridge to the Snowbank Campground is dislodged into Mill Creek on July 5.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A member of Montana’s congressional delegation is pushing for more flood disaster relief funding for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Hundreds of millions have been spent and set aside in the hopes of reconciling and repairing the damage wrought by the Yellowstone River’s historic flooding eight months ago. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is pushing for more money to aid still-damaged areas in the national forest.

Tester sent a letter late last week urging U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore to direct relief funding to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

