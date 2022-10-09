Let the news come to you

Concrete panels, steel trusses and rebar form the skeleton of Big Sky’s new $60 million wastewater treatment plant. Just south of the sprawling construction site, the West Fork Gallatin River snakes through brush, then connects with the river’s main stem at the base of the canyon.

Crews started to build the new plant last summer, and they’re on track to complete the project by the spring of 2024, despite global supply chain disruptions and long wait times for materials, according to project superintendent Mike Tracy of Boise-based Record Steel and Construction Inc.

Now the race before winter is on. Workers have poured more than 3,000 yards of concrete, and they’ll be installing a roof over the headworks room this month. In November, they’ll place sheetrock, steel framing and mechanical equipment inside the structure, Tracy said.

Gallatin River Algae Bloom
A bright green algae bloom grows in the Gallatin River on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Water Treatment Big Sky
Pine trees grow inside a chain link fence surrounding the sewage and water holding ponds at the Big Sky County Water & Sewer District facility on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Big Sky.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com.

