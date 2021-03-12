A New York representative Wednesday reintroduced a bill to designate million acres of land as wilderness and hundreds of miles of rivers and streams as wild and scenic in five northwestern states, including Montana.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney introduced the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA) to the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. The bill has been reintroduced to Congress multiple times since the early 1990s.
The bill was last considered in 2019. It now has 40 Democratic co-sponsors.
If NREPA passes, all inventoried roadless areas in the Northern Rockies would be designated as wilderness, accounting for 23 million acres in Montana, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Wyoming would be designated. Construction, motorized vehicles and mechanized tools would be prohibited in wilderness areas.
New wilderness under NREPA would encompass nearly 6.4 million acres in Montana. The bulk of the wilderness protections — around 9 million acres — exists in Idaho. A network of biological corridors connecting protected areas would be established to protect migrating species.
“As our country experiences increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, as well as warming temperatures and rising sea levels, the climate crisis has never been more dire,” Maloney said in a news release. “NREPA is the kind of sweeping, systemic solution our nation needs to preserve pristine lands and benefit our environment.”
About 1,800 miles of rivers and streams would also be protected as wild and scenic under NREPA. The classification is the highest level of river protection offered in the country.
A wild and scenic designation prevents federal agencies from issuing new permits or licenses for projects that could harm waterways. Impacted projects would include dams, energy floodplain, mining or water diversion projects.
Though the bill has received support from many Democrats, Montana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said in a statement that he has long opposed NREPA.
In October, Tester introduced the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, which would add 336 miles of streams and rivers in southwestern Montana to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers system.
NREPA “fails to meet the needs of the Montanans who work and live on the landscape, and represents a top-down approach to management that leads to bad bills and poor results for our state,” Tester said.
The senator said he is instead committed to building consensus and collaboration from the group up, like the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. That method “creates jobs while protecting our most important landscapes,” he said.
Republican U.S. House Rep. Matt Rosendale said in a statement that he doesn’t support NREPA because he “believes there needs to be broad community discussions regarding these designations to ensure we allow for the balanced use of these lands, allowing for recreation, resource development where appropriate, and responsible forest management.”
“This bill would be detrimental to the balanced use and responsible management of our public lands and our Montana way of life,” Rosendale said.
Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bill.
Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said the conservation group’s former executive director Mike Bader helped to write NREPA. Bader left his position with the nonprofit in 2001.
Though previous attempts to pass the bill have fallen short, Garrity thinks there’s a greater chance it will pass this time around.
Bill supporters have been building support in Congress, Democrats have majorities in both Houses and “we have a president who is concerned about the environment,” Garrity said. “We’ve never had an ecosystem protection bill before, so it’s a big new thing. New ideas take longer to come to fruition.”
Garrity said the bill could have significant impacts for forests in southwestern Montana. It would consolidate all the roadless areas in the Gallatin Mountains into wilderness — something many locals have sought as the Forest Service revises its land management plan for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council sued the Forest Service over a large logging and burning project approved in the western half of the Castle Mountains near White Sulphur Springs.
The Castle Mountains Restoration Project would involve logging, burning and temporary road-building on approximately 22,000 acres of land in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Some of the project falls on an inventoried roadless area, which would be designated as wilderness under NREPA.
Old growth trees that are found in places like the Castle Mountains are great carbon sinks, according to Garrity. Protecting those forests sequesters a lot of carbon, he said.
Garrity added that NREPA would create thousands of new jobs, as heavy equipment operators and other laborers would be needed to restore old clear cuts and remove logging roads.
“The U.S. created Yellowstone National Park in 1872. It was the world’s first national park. Now about 100 countries around the world have national parks,” Garrity said. “We can once again become the world’s leader in conservation by being the first country to protect an ecosystem.”
