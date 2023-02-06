Grizzly Bear

A grizzly bear pictured in Yellowstone National Park on May 10, 2014.

 Kimberly Shields/NPS

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

New research diving into the human factors impacting wildlife conservation found that grizzly bear management is less polarized than researchers originally thought.

The study, conducted by the University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, found the majority of Montanans surveyed supported grizzly bears’ right to exist — and also some sort of hunting season to manage their population.

Researchers mailed over 5,000 surveys to Montana households in 2019, and analyzed 933 responses. Of those respondents, 58% were male, 66% were hunters, 11% worked in agriculture, 63% were from urban counties, and 41% lived in grizzly range.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.