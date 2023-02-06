New research diving into the human factors impacting wildlife conservation found that grizzly bear management is less polarized than researchers originally thought.
The study, conducted by the University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, found the majority of Montanans surveyed supported grizzly bears’ right to exist — and also some sort of hunting season to manage their population.
Researchers mailed over 5,000 surveys to Montana households in 2019, and analyzed 933 responses. Of those respondents, 58% were male, 66% were hunters, 11% worked in agriculture, 63% were from urban counties, and 41% lived in grizzly range.
“It was surprising. We found overwhelming support for grizzly bears,” said Alex Metcalf, a professor of human dimensions at UM and co-author for the study.
“We found 80% to 90% of respondents think bears have a right to exist — that they make Montana special and that we need to learn to live with them.”
The research also found that 33% of respondents believed Montana’s grizzly population was the right size, while 43% said the population was too high and 23% too low.
Over 80% of respondents wanted some sort of grizzly hunting: 30% supported a limited hunting season that wouldn’t impact population size, 49% supported enough hunting to manage the population, and just under 4% wanted as much grizzly bear hunting as possible.
Almost 17% of respondents said that grizzly bears should never be hunted.
This month, FWP will wrap up public comment for its grizzly bear management plan. That plan could become more important if the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decides to remove Endangered Species Act protections for grizzlies and hand management to the state. The federal agency has started a status review for the populations in and around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks.
The UM survey results will factor into FWP’s management plan, Metcalf said. The animal has been federally managed since 1975, but its population has made significant steps toward recovery.
Now there are around 2,000 grizzly bears on the Montana landscape — up from less than a thousand when the species was first listed as threatened.
But aside from asking about population and management, the survey also looked at why people hold particular attitudes towards grizzly bears, Metcalf said.
Before collecting data, the research team predicted it would see an urban-rural divide in attitudes toward bears. They figured agricultural producers and people in rural areas would most likely believe there were too many bears in Montana, along with people who had personal negative experiences with the animal.
“We expected to see that in the data and it just wasn’t there,” Metcalf said. “Other factors were more important.”
The research found that hunters, and those who believed hunting should be used for grizzly bear conflict, were most likely to believe Montana’s grizzly bear population was too high.
Metcalf added that rather than personal encounters, it was hearing secondhand about others’ property damage from bears that led people to think the grizzly population was too high.
Conversely, support for FWP and positive attitudes toward grizzlies were the most important predictors for thinking the state’s grizzly population was too low.
“There’s a lot of benefit in actually taking a look and measuring certain assumptions,” Metcalf said.
The data will serve as a useful baseline for comparison in the wake of policy changes surrounding grizzly bears, Metcalf said.
For example, if Montana grizzly bears are delisted, the state will be able to track how grizzly bear perception changes based on these results.
“The trick facing Montana is to find that sweet spot where grizzly populations are ‘just right,’” said study author Holly Nesbitt in an UM news release. “(That means) where bear populations are healthy, and the people of Montana are happy in their coexistence with those grizzlies.”
