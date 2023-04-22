The Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival’s popularity and profile has skyrocketed since a small team of volunteers and 10 to 12 local organizations first set up the annual event in 2019.
Back then, it was based at the Bozeman Public Library and around 500 people attended.
On Saturday, roughly 100 environmental nonprofits, local businesses and government entities participated in the festival.
All Earth Day morning, hundreds of visitors filtered in and out of the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture to hear talks, check out exhibits and partake in fun activities.
Anne Ready, chair of the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival Committee, said she was thrilled by the turnout on Saturday.
“People are very excited. I mean, you can just hear the buzz. … It’s starting the journey to Earth Day every day,” she said.
The theme of Saturday’s festival was “Celebrating and Supporting Wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — the last best habitat in the lower 48.” It’s ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act on Dec. 28.
Since January, the committee has hosted a series of talks centered around wildlife. Speakers have focused on a range of issues, including the benefits of building wildlife crossings, grizzly bear conservation, the role that land trusts play in protecting habitat and addressing threats to cold water fisheries.
Wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem are a key part of Bozeman’s DNA and animals here depend on the habitat that lies in and around Yellowstone National Park, Ready said. Much of that habitat lies on private land.
“We’re celebrating wildlife here today, but we also have all these talks and these exhibits to get people aware that there are issues that we need to address, because we can’t take it for granted that they’re always going to be here,” she said.
With their Earth Day passports in hand, children circled around the festival’s 26 education stations and then landed back at the lobby. There, they exchanged the passports for stickers. Some won other prizes provided by the Rocky Mountain Toy Company and other businesses.
At the Gallatin Wildlife Association’s station, Nancy Schultz welcomed people who stopped by and invited them to sign a petition in support of wildlife crossings.
“We’re asking kids to write to President Biden, and for everybody to sign the petition about wildlife overpasses. So far I haven’t heard anyone say no,” Schultz said. “We don’t want wildlife being killed on highways.”
Outside the Emerson, there was a Gallatin Valley Farm to School greenhouse bus, a Streamline bus, a “Dino Daycare,” a “Bridger Solar Car,” an enormous inflatable bison and a petting zoo with ducks and angora rabbits, courtesy of the Gallatin Conservation District.
Barbara Phinney, a member of the national organization Garden Club of America, spent the day introducing speakers at the Crawford Theater. She’s been working to get the governors of all 50 states to sign a proclamation declaring the month of April or May as “Native Plant Month.”
The nonprofit was successful in Montana, and members have been successful in most other states thus far, according to Phinney. The organization and its partners are working to get a permanent federal native plant month proclamation.
“We’re all guilty of it — we just love beautiful flowers. But we’re getting to the point on our planet where we really need native plants to preserve wildlife and to preserve biodiversity because we’re losing our insects,” she said. “If we lose our insects, we lose our pollinators and we don’t have food to eat. … It’s a ripple effect.”
In association with Saturday’s festival, the Big Sky Wind Drinkers and Sacajawea Audubon Society led a “Gallatin Valley Earth Day 5K fun run” around the Gallatin County Regional Park early in the morning. The race benefited the Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve near Downtown Bozeman.
Also in the morning, the local children’s theater company Random Acts of Silliness performed a Magic Monster improv and puppet show, according to Ready.
Montana Wild Bison Restoration Coalition coordinator Jim Bailey also gave a presentation about the possibility of returning wild bison to the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. Lots of people attended the talk, and it was live streamed so people could view it later, Ready said.
Mountain Time Arts was set to unveil an art installation honoring Bozeman Creek and its role within the Gallatin River watershed at a bridge leading to the entrance of City Hall on Saturday evening. The piece is titled “Revitalise/Relatives.”
In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife crossings, producer Michelle Risho organized “The Earth Show with Human Beings” — a variety show with comedy, music and games that’s modeled after “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” she said.
The show was set to open to guests at 6:30 p.m., and Risho invited the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, Buffalo Field Campaign, the Montana State University Western Transportation Institute, the Bozeman High School Solar Schools Club and the Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement to set up tables during the festivities.
“It’s an experiment or practice in community that’s built on storytelling at its finest,” Risho said. After she learned that 13 bison were killed by a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 191 in December, she decided “that we’ve got to talk about road ecology and the fact that Gallatin County has zero wildlife land crossings.”
