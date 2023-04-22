Let the news come to you

The Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival’s popularity and profile has skyrocketed since a small team of volunteers and 10 to 12 local organizations first set up the annual event in 2019.

Back then, it was based at the Bozeman Public Library and around 500 people attended.

On Saturday, roughly 100 environmental nonprofits, local businesses and government entities participated in the festival.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

