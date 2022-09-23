Let the news come to you

Around 60 people marched from Glen Lake Rotary Park to the offices of NorthWestern Energy on Friday afternoon carrying signs and a banner addressed to the energy company’s CEO that read “Dear Bob Rowe Stop Burning Our Future.”

The group of youth activists from the Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement and local residents marched demanding action toward tackling the climate crisis and the adoption of a series of energy commitments from the head of the company.

The protest was part of the Global Climate Strike, started by activist Greta Thunberg and her organization Fridays for Future. It’s the third year the Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement has participated in the event.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

