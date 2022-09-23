Evan Romasco-Kelly, an organizer with the Sunrise Movement, speaks to activists gathered at Glen Rotary Park on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The group gathered at the park before marching to NorthWestern Energy.
Around 60 people marched from Glen Lake Rotary Park to the offices of NorthWestern Energy on Friday afternoon carrying signs and a banner addressed to the energy company’s CEO that read “Dear Bob Rowe Stop Burning Our Future.”
The group of youth activists from the Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement and local residents marched demanding action toward tackling the climate crisis and the adoption of a series of energy commitments from the head of the company.
The protest was part of the Global Climate Strike, started by activist Greta Thunberg and her organization Fridays for Future. It’s the third year the Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement has participated in the event.
“It’s important to be involved because it’s all about supporting everybody’s collective future,” said Bozeman High School freshman Ginny Dunnington. “The more people we have the more of a message we can make.”
The four demands in the letter to NorthWestern Energy, which the group have called the Bright Communities Commitment, include a complete halt on new fossil fuel infrastructure, a commitment to 100% clean and renewable electricity by 2030, definitive retirement dates on dirty plants in operation and justice and equity for marginalized communities.
“They outline what we need to have for our future to be a world we want to live in,” said Dunnington, who gave a speech at the event.
The letter addressing Rowe was delivered with over 1,000 petition signatures to the company’s Bozeman offices. A coinciding event was scheduled to take place in Missoula with the delivery of a letter and petition to the energy company’s offices there.
Isabel Shaida, with Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement, said the organization has been canvassing and collecting signatures all summer.
“Our four demands are in line with science, utility best practice, economics and NorthWestern’s prior commitments,” the letter stated.
The letter states more action is requested to combat the climate crisis than what has been outlined in the energy company’s Net Zero by 2050 plan.
Once at the offices, they had a handful of speeches, including from Bozeman High School student Lily Morse and a local mother, Mary Corelli, who spoke about raising healthy children in a climate crisis.
Corelli, who is a mental health therapist, said she looks at it from a psychological perspective.
“To me, we face a lot of challenges with greed in the world and delusion or people not wanting to look at the truth of things,” she said. “Teaching moderation, which can sound like a pretty boring lesson but it’s an everyday practice.”
She said it was important to facilitate listening and conversations around why it’s important to cooperate with others. In her work with teenagers, Corelli was impressed by their inspiration, dedication and creativity.
“It’s beautiful to see young people leading this,” Corelli said.
The Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement consists of youth activists from area middle and high schools and Montana State University. Shaida said they meet every Thursday evening and are working to expand the group.
“We’re really trying to grow a movement of people standing and acting together for the sake of swift change at the scale of the crisis,” Shaida said.
“I am over and over again both incredibly uplifted and hopeful and devastated by the amount they know and the resolve they have,” Shaida said. “So many of these young kids are already feeling the impacts on physical level of this crisis.”
Many of the youth activists have considered the impacts the climate crisis will have on their own lives, including concerns over economic stability due to environmental instability, she said.
“Young people like myself and younger are not satisfied with the way things have worked,” she said. “It’s important for me to keep learning from and looking to the imaginations of younger and younger people who are actively imagining all sorts of ways for us to live.”
Dunnington has been involved with the Sunrise Movement for the last year and said Friday’s event was her first protest. She said a lot of young people her age were leading the movement because they would be the ones living in the world of the future.
“I’ve heard older people say we’re the generation that’s going to fix the climate. While we’re trying, it may not be true, but we want it to be true because that’s where we’re going to be living,” she said.
