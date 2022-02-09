Supporters of a shift in Montana’s water quality standards praised the state’s proposed rule framework on Tuesday, while opponents raised concerns over its guidance for addressing nutrient pollution.
Officials with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality held a public hearing on Tuesday to gather public input on a proposed new rule guiding water quality standards. Called New Rule 1, the rule presents a framework for moving the state away from numeric water quality standards and toward narrative standards based on observable conditions in waterways.
At the hearing, supporters of New Rule 1 said it will allow the department to protect state waters for beneficial uses, and it’s a good first step in developing a new program for protecting and maintaining water quality.
Opponents said that the proposed rule is unscientific, and it fails to provide a structured framework for meaningfully addressing nutrient pollution in state waters. They said the state’s new narrative nutrient standards will lead to water quality degradation.
DEQ is working with a nutrient work group to change its guidance for measuring and regulating nutrient pollution in state waters.
Since 2011, the department has used numeric standards to apply precise, quantifiable limits on the concentrations of nitrogen and phosphorus that can be discharged into state water bodies.
Last spring, the Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 358, which directed DEQ to toss out its numeric standards and adopt narrative standards.
The bill also directed the department and a nutrient work group to develop an adaptive management program with “an incremental watershed approach for protecting and maintaining water quality.”
Excess levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in lakes, rivers and streams can result in frequent algal blooms, which can harm aquatic life over time.
DEQ and the work group are still developing a package of rules that will guide the shift to narrative standards, but definitions framing the adaptive management program are laid out in New Rule 1.
According to the proposed rule, nutrient sources managed under the new program will be addressed “incrementally over time” in a way that incorporates flexible decision-making, prioritizes phosphorus reduction and accounts for site-specific conditions.
Kelly Lynch, of the Montana League of Cities and Towns, said Tuesday that the group’s member municipalities have directed hundreds of millions of dollars toward removing excess nutrients from discharges into waterways.
“We are at the point now where further improvements are not economically or financially feasible and will result in other environmental harms— more greenhouse chemicals, more energy, more waste to dispose of,” she said.
Adaptive management has been used successfully in other states, and the department’s proposed rules are the beginning of a more rational way forward to protecting Montana’s waters, Lynch said.
The proposed New Rule 1 is part of a process that’s aimed at rolling back Montana’s “protective, science-based numeric nutrient pollution criteria for surface waters in favor of unproven, ambiguous, and non-protective narrative criteria,” according to Upper Missouri Waterkeeper— a water conservation group.
Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said at Tuesday’s hearing that New Rule 1 and its associated definitions are unequivocally the fruits of SB 358, which he called a “poisonous tree.”
“The narrative standards have been recognized by the department, the (Environmental Protection Agency) and expert scientists across the nation as ineffective and inadequate to protect waterways from nutrient pollution,” he said.
Alsentzer said the the new rule fails to require the framework necessary to address meaningful nutrient pollution inputs, and it fails to provide adequate Montana Water Quality Act and Clean Water Act compliance and enforcement mechanisms.