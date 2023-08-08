This summer the Bozeman area has seen above normal precipitation, keeping Gallatin County from seeing extensive drought conditions after a fast melting of the snowpack raised concerns.
Mountains in southwest Montana had slightly above average snowpack this year, with some pockets getting much more snowfall and other areas getting less, said Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service who runs Montana’s snow survey program.
But a warm May prompted the prime snowpack to melt out earlier than normal, which carries impacts for water availability in area rivers and streams for the rest of the summer.
In the Gallatin River basin, the snowpack melted one to two weeks faster than typical years, and the Yellowstone basin snowpack was two to three weeks ahead of schedule, Larson said. The month of May was also hot and dry, with the Gallatin basin seeing precipitation around 50% of normal. Measurements are recorded at a monitor in Hyalite.
An early melt out and dry May often leads to low water years, Larson said — but a precipitation-heavy June helped the area avoid further drought.
In June, the Gallatin basin saw cooler than average temperatures and recorded precipitation that was 160 to 200% of normal. July saw more typical conditions, Larson said, with less precipitation and cooler temperatures.
From May through July, the Hyalite station recorded 17 inches of precipitation, which is 130% of normal levels. A typical year ranges from 10 to 13 inches within that same timeframe, according to Larson.
It was a year of bouncing between extremes, Larson said. Conditions quickly changed from the driest May in close to 40 years to one of the wettest Junes on record.
Stream flows for southwest Montana rivers are also faring fine, Larson said, with measurements hovering around normal. Stream flows were elevated in May from the rapid snowmelt but have since dropped to typical levels seen in recent summers.
This year’s summer precipitation is a comparable level to last year’s, Larson said, but the months where the most rain fell differed.
Another key difference is Gallatin County’s drought status, with conditions in some areas improved from last summer where much of the country was “abnormally dry.”
Generally, the northern part of the county has improved its drought status while the southern part has dried out more, according to U.S. Drought Monitor maps.
As of Aug. 1, 61.86% of Gallatin County was not in drought. The rest was classified as abnormally drought and 0.69% fell into moderate drought.
The difference lies in long term precipitation conditions, Larson said. The winter from 2021-2022 saw little snowfall and less cool conditions, with less snowpack to melt out to fill area soils, streams, and rivers.
But this year, snowmelt has recharged the soil table, leaving more usable water for irrigators and other water users, Larson said.
Fire experts have forecasted southwest Montana to have a “normal wildfire season,” which does not mean there will be no wildfires.
But Montana officials are mostly concerned with the dry conditions in northwest Montana, Larson said. The Flathead area had a poor snow year that melted out much faster than normal, and stream flows there are at near record lows.
There are a handful of fires burning the area as of August. If southwest Montana were to see extensive smoke later this year, it would most likely be from fires in the northwest part of the state and from Canada, Larson said.
