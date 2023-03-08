For many years, Doug Smith was satisfied with the explanation that coat color in wolves was a function of camouflage. Where habitats are darker and more forested, black wolves tend to survive better and reproduce more, he and other biologists once believed.
Then a team of scientists came to Yellowstone National Park and poked holes in the theory. The experts analyzed patterns in color among 12 different wolf populations across North America. They found that the distribution of black wolves was actually correlated with disease resistance.
“Snowshoe hares and weasels turn white in the winter, and it’s thought to be a camouflage thing,” said Smith, the former Yellowstone Wolf Project leader and one of the recent study’s co-authors. “Here, it might not have anything to do with camouflage at all. It has to do with disease, and that’s a window into the world, I think.”
Over the span of a decade, the scientists collected blood samples from 12 different wolf populations throughout the continent. They checked for the prevalence of canine distemper virus within each population, and they identified the proportions of black and gray wolves.
Eventually, the team determined that a higher proportion of black wolves existed in populations further south, where canine distemper virus outbreaks are more frequent. In contrast, black wolves were less common in populations to the north, where outbreaks aren’t as frequent.
The evidence bolstered findings from Yellowstone National Park, where scientists knew that black and gray wolves were mating together at higher rates than wolf pairs with matching coat colors. In addition, black wolves had slightly higher survival rates overall.
Co-author Ellen Brandell, a wildlife research scientist who worked on the study through the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University, said the gene in wolves that codes for black fur likely originated from a domestic dog a few thousand years ago.
Since that genetic mutation was introduced, it has swept through wolf populations across western North America at a fairly rapid pace.
“There obviously must have been some advantage for some wolves being black or else that would not have happened,” Brandell said.
Originally, the running theory was that the advantage had to do with camouflage, but that hypothesis didn’t line up with the evidence. In Yellowstone, researchers found that black colored wolf pups with a homozygous gene — or a gene with two alleles that code for black fur — died far more often.
In contrast, black-colored pups with a heterozygous gene — or a gene with alleles that code for both black and gray fur — survived at higher rates in years when outbreaks of the distemper virus occurred.
“If it was just a matter of the environment, we would expect that any black wolf would have higher survival. We wouldn’t expect to see this difference based on genotypes, so that was really what led us to look at disease,” Brandell said.
The researchers immediately narrowed in on the distemper virus. They knew it was a common pathogen among North American carnivores, and it kills enough individuals within populations to exert selective pressures, according to Brandell.
Sarah Cubaynes, a co-author on the paper and an ecologist with the University of Montpellier in France, said further investigation revealed that within a wolf’s DNA, the gene that contains the black fur mutation also encodes for a protein that contributes to immune function.
Using Yellowstone’s robust dataset on wolves, “we were able to actually test individually whether individuals had been exposed to CDV and estimate the survival probability as a function of coat coloration,” she said.
The team realized that the rate of survival was more than 20% higher among the black wolves that had been exposed to CDV, compared to gray wolves, according to Cubaynes. After the initial results, she started reading papers about other species.
“I realized that in many species, coloration is actually a signal of individual quality — how resistant individuals are to different pathogens or parasites,” she said. “Because of that, this trait is often under sexual selection, so it’s used as a cue to choose your partner in some birds, fish and some mammals.”
The distemper virus passes through Yellowstone, the Rockies and North America’s southern reaches more often, and that’s speculated to be because the pathogen requires lots of susceptible hosts to persist and circulate, according to Brandell.
Contrary to its name, the disease occurs in lots of different mammals, including skunks, raccoons, foxes, felids and domestic dogs. Geographically, densities of those kinds of animals decrease as you move further north, she said.
Cubaynes pointed out that wolves are socially complex animals, and lots of factors beyond coat color affect their mating strategies. But overall, the study demonstrates that genetic diversity is good, and it can help species to become more resistant to environmental stressors like disease, she said.
Next, Cubaynes would like to figure out what genetic mechanism is actually protecting predominantly black wolves from the distemper virus.
“We want to see if this is also happening in other species,” she said.
Brandell said the results of the paper have implications beyond wolves, and while it’s not the first study to show that there’s a connection between coloration and fitness, it provides a better understanding of when different mating strategies might be preferred, based on that relationship.
“This paper is a fantastic example of why collecting long-term data is really important,” she said. “I mean, we can learn so many things that we originally didn’t set out to learn. I think that’s really important for the ecological community.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.