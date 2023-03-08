Yellowstone wolves
A black wolf from the Wapiti Lake Pack rambles in a field above Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 11.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

For many years, Doug Smith was satisfied with the explanation that coat color in wolves was a function of camouflage. Where habitats are darker and more forested, black wolves tend to survive better and reproduce more, he and other biologists once believed.

Then a team of scientists came to Yellowstone National Park and poked holes in the theory. The experts analyzed patterns in color among 12 different wolf populations across North America. They found that the distribution of black wolves was actually correlated with disease resistance.

“Snowshoe hares and weasels turn white in the winter, and it’s thought to be a camouflage thing,” said Smith, the former Yellowstone Wolf Project leader and one of the recent study’s co-authors. “Here, it might not have anything to do with camouflage at all. It has to do with disease, and that’s a window into the world, I think.”


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

