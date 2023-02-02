A man takes his boat out at the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The Yellowstone River is currently closed from Mayor's Landing to the Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site.
Preliminary results from an ongoing study into recreational use along the upper Yellowstone River suggest that the severe floods that swept through Paradise Valley last June rearranged where people accessed the river for the rest of the summer.
Whitney Tilt, a principal of Conservation BenchMarks who is leading an Upper Yellowstone River Recreational Use Study, described how the project’s partners are working to gather data that could be used to inform management decisions down the line.
Speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Park County Environmental Council, Tilt said volunteers have been tracking recreational use along the upper river by analyzing thousands of images of recreators and counting cars and trailers at fishing access sites.
While some of the data, collected between the summers of 2020 and 2022, was skewed because of COVID-19 and last year’s flood, it’s clear that recreational use has been increasing overall, and some river access points are handling that uptick better than others, according to Tilt.
The Upper Yellowstone Watershed Group is heading the project with help from local businesses, federal and state land management agencies, Montana State University, the University of Montana and environmental nonprofit, among others.
Tilt noted that ultimately, the researchers want to describe the conditions on the river, and they’re well on their way to accomplishing that. The next steps would be to identify desired conditions for each river reach, then identify issues and potential responses.
That could involve “identifying triggers when things start to come off the rails, or something happens where we need to step up,” he said. It also might mean determining the river’s carrying capacity for recreational use.
Tilt emphasized that the project is not being undertaken “because the state is threatening to swoop in and do management... or regulatory action.” Instead, it’s a grassroots effort that’s being undertaken by people who care about the river and want to prepare for the future.
Information that was collected after the study’s inception in 2020 showed that during the pandemic, more cars were counted at fishing access sites, likely because more people, particularly the clients of fishing guides, drove alone to reach their destinations, Tilt said.
Two years later, when June floods swept through the region, some fishing access sites along the river were damaged, particularly around Yankee Jim Canyon. Luckily, in comparison to other rivers, the Yellowstone River has lots of public access points overall, according to Tilt.
Due to the flooding, the Brogan’s Fishing Access Site was all but destroyed, and the Cinnabar and Yankee Jim fishing access sites were damaged. An informal site called 26-mile remained intact, but the road leading to it was deeply eroded, he said.
After the flood, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks also closed the stretch of the Yellowstone River between Mayor’s Landing and Sheep Mountain fishing access sites to keep the public safe while a railway bridge was at risk of collapsing. That 8-mile segment of the river reopened on Monday.
Max Hjortsberg, conservation director for the Park County Environmental Council, said the flood was a shock to the area, and residents “are still in many ways making sense of how we move on from that and recover.” It also reorganized where and how people accessed the river.
Some sites, like the Carbella, Mallard’s Rest, Pine Creek and Yankee Jim river access points, had good parking capacity and ramp access, so they were designed to handle crowds well. Others, like the Carter’s Bridge and Emigrant fishing access sites, needed more attention.
Beyond improving those sites and their services and infrastructure, Tilt said there are two major repair jobs ahead. The Forest Service needs help repairing Cinnabar, since Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars can’t be put toward boat ramps.
In addition, working with Montana FWP to design a Mile 26 site would help, and the road at Mallard’s Rest also needs some work. Protecting the environmental integrity of the sites is important, as is adding more signage and improving parking and boat ramps, he said.
Tilt encouraged listeners to consider a public awareness campaign that spreads the “idea of being kind, aware, inclusive and safe,” to support organizations that work to protect the river, to continue to clean up debris from the flood and to recruit others to become advocates.
“Looking at the capacity and design of these river access sites is really part and parcel of determining, how do we handle user experience in the face of increased use?” he said.
“Do you accommodate the increased use? Or do you say, ‘This is where we are, and in order to keep a high standard of experience, we want to keep it the way it is,’” and develop regulatory systems, Tilt said.
