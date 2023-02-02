Let the news come to you

Preliminary results from an ongoing study into recreational use along the upper Yellowstone River suggest that the severe floods that swept through Paradise Valley last June rearranged where people accessed the river for the rest of the summer.

Whitney Tilt, a principal of Conservation BenchMarks who is leading an Upper Yellowstone River Recreational Use Study, described how the project’s partners are working to gather data that could be used to inform management decisions down the line.

Speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Park County Environmental Council, Tilt said volunteers have been tracking recreational use along the upper river by analyzing thousands of images of recreators and counting cars and trailers at fishing access sites.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

