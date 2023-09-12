Let the news come to you

An investigation into the grizzly bear mauling a man south of Big Sky last week found that the attack was defensive, Montana officials said Wednesday.

Bozeman resident Rudy Noorlander, 61, was helping two hunters locate a deer carcass on Friday in the Buck Ridge Yellow Mule area when he was mauled by a grizzly. The two hunters with him shot at the bear and called for help, and Noorlander was life-flighted to Bozeman for medical aid.

Noorlander had both a firearm and bear spray but was unable to use them in time against the bear, which tore off his lower jaw with its teeth and damaged his trachea. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

