An investigation into the grizzly bear mauling a man south of Big Sky last week found that the attack was defensive, Montana officials said Wednesday.
Bozeman resident Rudy Noorlander, 61, was helping two hunters locate a deer carcass on Friday in the Buck Ridge Yellow Mule area when he was mauled by a grizzly. The two hunters with him shot at the bear and called for help, and Noorlander was life-flighted to Bozeman for medical aid.
Noorlander had both a firearm and bear spray but was unable to use them in time against the bear, which tore off his lower jaw with its teeth and damaged his trachea. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest closed the area for several days as the Forest Service and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks investigated the incident. The closure was lifted Wednesday.
Officials were unsuccessful in locating the bear following the attack and have suspended search efforts. Bears defending food sources is a natural behavior, especially during fall hyperphagia as they prepare for hibernation.
FWP did aerial flights on Saturday and confirmed there were no collared bears nearby. On Tuesday, wildlife officials searched the site on the ground and with a drone and found no bears but several signs of bear activity in the area, including a cached carcass, whitebark pine nut stores, and scat.
“The presence of these food sources so close to the location of the attack further supports the investigation finding that the mauling was defensive,” a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest stated.
The grizzly bear was potentially wounded, as the two unharmed hunters shot at it after the attack to scare it away. But officials have been unable to confirm if the bear is injured and found no bear blood at the sight of the attack, said FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen.
The only people who know exactly what transpired are the people who were there, Jacobsen said.
Noorlander, who lost his lower face in the attack and can’t speak, has been telling his story from his hospital bed by writing and drawing on a whiteboard.
Noorlander’s daughter KateLynn Davis said in an interview with the Chronicle on Tuesday that her dad was in pretty critical condition at first but has since stabilized and been mostly awake and alert.
Noorlander had an initial surgery at Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center to make sure his trachea swelling didn’t impact his airways, and was then flown to the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City for additional treatment and surgeries.
The surgeons in Utah told Davis they were hopeful and reasonably confident that they could reconstruct Noorlander’s jaw back to the way it was, and he could get most of his normal jaw function back following surgeries, barring any complications.
The doctors hope to release Noorlander from the hospital in early to mid-October, Davis said.
Davis described her dad as the “best person in the world” and the “kindest, strongest, goofiest guy I know” who is always wanting to help other people out.
The two hunters had rented an ATV from Noorlander’s company Alpine Adventures, and had shot a deer but couldn’t find it. When they went to return the ATV, they told Noorlander about the lost deer, and he insisted he go up with them into the forest to find it, Davis said.
That’s when the attack happened, Davis said. She noted that her dad was an experienced outdoorsman and did everything right — he carried bear spray, a firearm, made noise and traveled with others. But things can still happen in bear country, and she was so grateful he was with other people who called for help, Davis said — if he had been by himself, he might not be alive today.
Davis said her dad wrote that “literally one second passed” between seeing the bear and it being on top of him and there was just no time to react.
Following the attack and waiting for help to come, Noorlander was fully conscious, giving the two hunters a thumbs up every time they checked in on him. Davis, a nurse, said not passing out from the shock, pain or blood loss was an enormous feat of strength and mental fortitude.
Her dad’s strength and optimism throughout her life — and especially now — is incredibly inspiring, Davis said.
She said she believes he will push through his injuries out of sheer will and stubbornness, because that’s the kind of person he is.
Noorlander keeps writing “non-stop jokes” on his whiteboard and drawing funny pictures, trying to lighten the mood for everyone else, Davis said. Of all the things he writes down, maybe one in 10 of them are something serious, she said.
Noorlander, who grew up and raised his family in Belgrade, has lived in Bozeman for years now. He’s a huge Montana State University football fan, and one of the first things he wrote down on his whiteboard was to turn on football on the TV.
He had tickets to the Cats v. Griz game this fall and was really looking forward to going, Davis said.
If her dad could speak right now, Davis ventured to guess what he’d joke: This is proof that the griz are even worse than he thought.