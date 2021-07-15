Low stream flows have triggered an emergency fishing closure along a stretch of Red Rock Creek in the Red Rock Lakes Wildlife Refuge about 40 miles west of West Yellowstone.
The 18 mile closure in the Centennial Valley extends upstream from Upper Red Rock Lake to the South Valley Road crossing over Hell Roaring Creek. It went into effect on Thursday.
Flows at a U.S. Geological Survey gauge above the Upper Red Rock Lake recently dipped below the fifth percentile of average daily flows, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The levels met criteria for ordering a fishing closure.
On Thursday afternoon, flows at a USGS gauge on Red Rock Creek above Upper Red Rock Lake were reported at just above 35% of average levels, at just above 20 cubic feet per second.
Fishing closures are enacted to reduce stress on fish, which are more likely to die or develop diseases when water temperatures are high and flows are low.
The closure along Red Rock Creek will last until Oct. 15 or until flows are high enough to provide Arctic grayling with enough cover. Fish surveys taken recently indicate that the population of Arctic grayling in the closure area consists of only 88 adult fish, according to FWP.
“Low flows have concentrated Arctic Grayling into isolated pools, making them extremely vulnerable to angling,” agency officials wrote.
Fishing closures and evening fishing restrictions have already been adopted on a number of southwest Montana rivers and streams due to persistent drought conditions. People who want to track drought-related fishing restrictions can view FWP's waterbody restrictions page.
Sections of the Beaverhead River, Big Hole River, East Gallatin River, Gallatin River, Madison River, Shields River, Silver Bow Creek, Clark Fork River, Smith River and Sun River, and all of the Jefferson River, have “hoot owl” restrictions in place. Such restrictions bar anglers from fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight daily.
Portions of the Beaverhead River, East Gallatin River, Ruby River and Shields River are facing emergency fishing closures.
“All stress to fish at this time of year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers,” FWP officials wrote.
They encouraged anglers to reduce stress on fish by fishing at the coolest times of the day, landing fish quickly, keeping fish in water as much as possible, removing hooks gently and letting fish recover before releasing them.
