Counties around southwest Montana have been facing moderate to severe drought conditions, but a spring storm could soon bring some much-needed precipitation to the region.
Bouts of light rain showers this week should drop beneficial precipitation on the Bozeman area, though snowfall will be minimal, said Jim Brusda, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
Less than a quarter-inch of snow is predicted to accumulate in the valleys around Bozeman and three to five inches of snow may accumulate in the Bridgers and in the mountains around Big Sky, Brusda said.
The bulk of the precipitation is predicted through the area on Thursday and Friday in the form of light rain showers.
The spring storm is passing through southwestern Montana just as prolonged warm and dry conditions speed up melt at higher elevations, according to Lucas Zukiewicz, a water supply specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Early melting means runoff is at its peak in some areas around the southwestern corner of the state. It also means stream volumes are poised for low levels in late summer, when water is most needed, he said.
The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that portions of Gallatin, Madison, Beaverhead, Jefferson and Silver Bow counties were facing moderate drought conditions on May 11. The southernmost section of Beaverhead County was under severe drought conditions.
A Water Supply and Drought Outlook report issued by the governor’s office in late April indicated that persistent dry conditions through fall and much of winter created a water deficit in most river basins. Data in the report classified 42% of Montana as abnormally dry.
“Following an unusually mild winter, the conditions we see for the next eight to ten weeks are going to be critical as we head into growing season in Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said in an April news release. “I am tasking state agency directors to begin reviewing authorities and options to support our agricultural producers as some battle extreme drought conditions."
A generally warm and dry winter was broken up by the colder and wetter months of October and February — a pattern that made this season fairly anomalous, Zukiewicz said.
“No pattern was the pattern,” he said. “It wasn’t a typical La Nina year.”
Because of low flows, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Friday issued a full fishing closure for a portion of the lower Ruby River. The 14-mile closure was put in place to protect susceptible fish from disease or die-offs.
The closure extends from the Ruby River’s confluence with the Beaverhead River upstream to Duncan District Road. It will stay in effect until daily mean flows exceed 20 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days, or until Sept. 15, according to officials.
Eric Roberts, fish management bureau chief for FWP, said at a virtual meeting on Tuesday that the low flows in the Ruby are due to very low tributary flows into the river — a fairly unusual circumstance.
“As spring runoff increases into the Ruby, the expectation is that flows will come up here in the next few weeks,” he said.
Rain from this week’s storm should fall on the southwestern corner of the state through Saturday, and some early models indicate a second storm may pass through the Bozeman area on Sunday afternoon or Sunday night, according to Brusda at the weather service.
Heavy, wet snow will mostly accumulate further north, along the Rocky Mountain Front. The mountains stretching from Lincoln to the Canadian border could receive 10 to 20 inches of snowfall, Brusda said.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.